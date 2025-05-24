The Star publishes one of these galleries each week, but this lot are a truly unique bunch of crossbreeds the likes of which you may never have seen before.
These pups are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit their charity’s website, found in each pic below, to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy these 14 endearing pups below.
1. Toby - Jack Russell Terrier, 14 years, male
"Toby is a chunky little chap who would love nothing more than a quiet, predictable retirement home. He should have a garden for mooching and a cosy bed to sleep in. Toby likes his own space and will enjoy a stroke but is not demanding for attention. He would be perfect as a companion to someone lonely too. He is not on any on going medication, for his age he looks brilliant! He could potentially live with other very relaxed dogs."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/toby/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Luna - Staffordshire Bull Terrier, nine, female
"Luna is an affectionate, sweet-natured. Her absolute favourite thing in the world is simply being surrounded by her people – she truly thrives on companionship and loves to be included in the daily hustle and bustle of family life. When she's not snuggled up in her bed, you'll find Luna showing off her playful side! She adores her toys – especially a good game of tug – and is always ready for some fun and games with her family. Don’t let her age fool you; Luna still has plenty of energy to burn and absolutely loves her walks, where she can explore the world around her with a spring in her step and a happy wag of her tail."
- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/luna-1170678 | Blue Cross
3. Samson - Jack Russell Terrier, six years old, male
"Say hello to Samson, an adorable Terrier with a heart full of love and a whole lot of personality! Samson is a sweet, playful, and cheeky little character who’s looking for a new home where he can share his affection. Samson is a friendly, affectionate boy who loves being near his person—whether it’s sitting by your side or curling up with you on the sofa. His current owner says he's 'loving, likes to be sat near or with her, very energetic and cheeky – he’s a little character,' and we couldn't agree more!"
- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/samson-1171981 | Blue Cross
4. Poppy - Boxer crossbreed, three years nine months, male
"Poppy is new into our care and still under assessment – she arrived from the stray kennels and is incredibly thin. Despite this she is the most friendly, happy and affectionate girl. Your typical boxer she is very bouncy and would benefit from some more regular walks on the lead to teach her not to pull. She has been good with other dogs on site and we feel suited to a family home with children aged 10+"
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/poppy/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
