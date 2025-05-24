2 . Luna - Staffordshire Bull Terrier, nine, female

"Luna is an affectionate, sweet-natured. Her absolute favourite thing in the world is simply being surrounded by her people – she truly thrives on companionship and loves to be included in the daily hustle and bustle of family life. When she's not snuggled up in her bed, you'll find Luna showing off her playful side! She adores her toys – especially a good game of tug – and is always ready for some fun and games with her family. Don’t let her age fool you; Luna still has plenty of energy to burn and absolutely loves her walks, where she can explore the world around her with a spring in her step and a happy wag of her tail." - https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/luna-1170678 | Blue Cross