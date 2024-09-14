4 . Obie

"Obie is a small dog with a huge personality! He is looking for a home with a secure garden where he can safely explore and play. He isn’t fully housetrained and does not like to be left for long periods, so it is important that he has a home with low leaving hours. It’s also important for his new family to commit to ongoing socialisation to help him become a well-rounded and happy dog. With the right care and attention, Obie is sure to become a loyal and loving companion." He is a four-year-old Yorkshire Terrier cross. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary