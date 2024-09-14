Archie the nine-week-old Lurcher pup has already been adopted since his appearance in our weekly roundup last week.
There are 28 photos here showing the 30 pups, and that’s because bulldog duo Delilah and Samson, and new arrivals Winston and Lady will be adopted together.
Lilo the Pomeranian and Bubbles the Beagle are two cute new faces at Thornberry this week.
Brian and Billy have the most adorable eyes, and are ex-racing greyhounds looking for a new home.
Whiskey, Pluto and Albus have been at the sanctuary for a year now - could you be the one to give them a forever home?
The photo gallery of the 30 furry friends below includes descriptions of the dogs’ personalities and some of their needs.
1. Billy
"Billy is a super little dog who will make a wonderful companion. He loves to sit close to you and on your knee is his favourite spot. Billy would best suit a house with a large garden where he can play until his heart’s content. Sadly Billy is very unsure about the big wide world and finds exercising on lead difficult so an understanding home is essential for our cheeky sensitive chappy. He is brilliant with children and could live in a family home. He could live with another dog who is a good match for his boisterous playstyle." | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Lilo
"Meet Lilo our lovely Pomeranian who is very loving and seeks the attention of her handlers. Lilo is a lively and affectionate dog who is looking for a home with older children and can potentially live with other dogs pending a successful dog introduction." Lilo is three years old. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Bubbles
"Beautiful Bubbles is currently in a foster home and is now ready to look for her perfect home! Bubbles is a very intelligent girl who would thrive best in a home with other adult well mannered dogs. Bubbles will require a secure garden of part of her adoption criteria and must have an owner who is experienced with the breed. She must attend puppy training classes as part of her adoption criteria." Bubbles the Beagle is nine months old. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Obie
"Obie is a small dog with a huge personality! He is looking for a home with a secure garden where he can safely explore and play. He isn’t fully housetrained and does not like to be left for long periods, so it is important that he has a home with low leaving hours. It’s also important for his new family to commit to ongoing socialisation to help him become a well-rounded and happy dog. With the right care and attention, Obie is sure to become a loyal and loving companion." He is a four-year-old Yorkshire Terrier cross. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.