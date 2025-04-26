Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The line up of dogs available for adoption this week are some of the smallest, sweetest things you can imagine .

These 17 dogs are waiting for their forever home under the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

The Star publishes one of these galleries each week, but this bunch are some of the smallest yet, and most don’t even come up to your knee.

They include tiny Tilly the chilled out French Bulldog, big-eyed Connie the pocket bully, and Little Bear - named because he weighs just 5kg but has sacks of personality to make up for it.

These pups are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website to find out more about the adoption process.

In the meantime, enjoy these 17 endearing pups below.