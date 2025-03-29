This week, The Star has rounded up all the dogs that are being cared for by Rotherham’s-own Helping Yorkshire Poundies, who have taken some splendid photos that really capture each pooch’s personality.
Just some of the dogs in our gallery below include Benji the floppy eared Staffy/Jack Russell cross, Vinnie the laid back Pocket Bully, Franklin the Goody Cane Corso, and Rosie the middle aged Rottweiler, who sadly arrived “in a terrible condition” but has thrived in foster care.
These pups are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy these 16 stunning pups below.
1. Arnie - Bull mixed breed, 18 months old
"Big softie Arnie is ready to find his forever home. He is such a special boy with the most wonderful temperament. Arnie is approx 18 months old and is large Bull breed mix – he has been assessed by a DLO and confirmed as NOT an XL Bully – we have official paperwork stating this, so there will be no issues for any new owner regarding his breed type. Arnie greets everyone with full body wags – he wags his tail so much that the tip of it has no fur on it bless him! He is very polite and does not jump up. Arnie walks beautifully on lead with no pulling at all, and he travels very well in the car. Arnie is an amazing boy who deserves the very best home."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/arnie/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Benji - Staffy/Jack Russell/Whippet crossbreed, 8 years
"Benji aka Benjamin Button is 8 years young! He is a medium sized Crossbreed (possibly Staffy/Jack Russell/Whippet!) with the cutest floppy ears! Benji is such a friendly, well behaved boy. He is immaculately clean in his kennel, so appears to be fully housetrained and he loves snuggling up in his comfy bed for a good nap. He settles well and shows no signs of seperation anxiety. Benji has plenty of energy for his walks, and is very fit and well. He does pull a little on lead at times, but this is mainly when he is eager to get out at the start of his walk. He can get ‘stressed’ by other dogs he sees – he is not ‘reactive’, but will stare at/pull towards some dogs when he’s out. He would be happiest and most relaxed if he could enjoy quieter countryside walks rather than walks in busy urban parks. He will also need to be the only pet in his new home. Benji is a very special little chap who is such a good boy – we really hope he won’t be waiting too long to find a home."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/benji-3/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Buddy - Mastiff, 18 months old
"Buddy is a very handsome 18 month old Mastiff with a lovely temperament. He’s a very friendly young boy who has come on very well since he came into our care. Being a large breed, he can be very strong when he pulls, but he walks beautifully on a headcollar. He will need someone who can handle Mastiff type breeds, but generally he is very nice to walk. He is non reactive to other dogs out and about, and has lived with other dogs previously, and we would consider rehoming him with a larger breed female (who must be neutered). Buddy settles well in his kennel – he is very clean, so appears to be housetrained. He knows his basic commands, and really aims to please, but being an adolescent young boy, he can forget himself sometimes, and does need consistency! Buddy is a very special boy who really will be the most loving and loyal companion for his lucky new owner. He will thrive and make the most fantastic dog in the right hands who can give him a Mastiff savvy forever home."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/buddy-2/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Charlie - Staffy x American Bulldog, 17 months old
"Charlie is approx 17 months old and is the most lovely Staffy cross (probably Staffy x American Bulldog) – he is medium-large in size and weighs around 30kg. As you can imagine, being so young, Charlie can be giddy and bouncy when he meets new people – he’s a typical young bull breed who loves everyone he meets, and can’t contain his excitement just yet! But he does calm down quickly, and isn’t constantly ‘hyper’ at all. He settles very well in his kennel and can be left alone for a few hours with no seperation anxiety. He listens very well to his commands. He’s a clever boy who loves to learn, and as he is very food motivated, he is very easy to train, and loves doing so. Charlie needs a pet free home. He can be ‘reactive’ towards some other dogs, but we believe this to be a frustration based behaviour, and he has shown to respond really well to training, and needs to continue to learn to focus more on his walker. He needs a calm, confident and capable owner to give him the lead training he needs, but in the right hands he will come on in leaps and bounds. Charlie really has SO much potential – he’s a very special boy who deserves a special home who will give him the love, commitment and stable forever home that he so deserves."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/charlie-5/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
