This week, The Star has rounded up all the Rotherham’s-own Helping Yorkshire Poundies, who have taken some splendid photos that really capture each pooch’s personality.
The include ‘happy, playful’ Taz the Staffy cross, Colin the charming Pug/Frenchie cross who has “come on leaps and bounds” in foster care, and Orla, the four-year-old Doberman who has sadly faced “terrible neglect” but who “absolutely adores people” and needs a fresh start.
These dogs are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy finding out about these 15 pooches below.
1. Orla - Doberman, four years old, female
"Orla the Doberman is approx 4 yrs old and really is the most gorgeous girl who absolutely adores people. Poor Orla has been terribly neglected and came to us from an authority kennels as a welfare case. She was emaciated and her face is covered in old scarring. Despite her neglect, she is so trusting of humans. It is clear that she does carry some worries due to her past, and she probably has had very little positive life experience/interactions, so everything is ‘new’ to her and she can get a little worried/thrown by changes in routine for example. She will blossom in a quieter home with a solid routine to give her confidence. We sadly strongly suspect she has had some very negative experiences with other dogs (hence her scars), and around other dogs, she is not ‘reactive’ when she sees a dog, but gets worried when it comes to personal interactions with other dogs – she ‘wants’ to play with other dogs, but gets worried and can show her teeth and have a snap – almost as if she remembers her past, and becomes defensive (which is totally understandable!). She is more worried around larger dogs. We do feel that this can be worked on very slowly to build her confidence in dog-dog interactions, but for now she will most definitely need to be the only dog in the home (also no cats). Orla is settled, quiet and non destructive in her kennel. She has been good meeting children, but as she can be bouncy when she’s excited, older children would be best as she could knock little ones over (unless they are confident with bouncy large breeds!). She generally walks quite well on lead (but can be reasonably strong if she does pull) and does need a decent couple of walks per day. Orla really is a very special soul who deserves the absolute world from now on after such a terrible start to life. Previous Doberman experience would be perfect, but not totally essential."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/orla/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Taz - Staffy cross, three years, male
"Little legs Taz is a Staffy cross who is approx 3 yrs old. He is a fab little chap who has tons of character and cheeky charm! Taz is a happy, playful boy who loves to be involved in things going on. He walks really well on lead, and is not phased by anything that he comes across. He is not reactive to other dogs, but we feel that he would be best as the only dog certainly until he’s settled – he may have potential to live with a female dog in the future. As we have no prior history about Taz, he will need a home where children are aged 15 upwards. Taz is immaculate in his kennel, so appears to be fully housetrained. At some point in his past, poor Taz has sadly had his ears ‘cropped’ – we’ve no idea when/how this happened, but we really hope it won’t put people off. Taz isn’t a fan of kennels, and would love to be in a home as soon as possible lapping up all the attention!"
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/taz-2/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Colin - Pug x Frenchie, two years old, male
"This little man is Colin! He is (we think!) a Pug x Frenchie who is approx 1-2 yrs old. Little Colin was found abandoned – he was petrified and was too scared to even walk on a lead. He has come on in leaps and bounds in foster care, and is now ready to find his perfect forever home. Colin takes a lot of confidence from other dogs and must live with another similar sized female dog – he is living with 2 female Frenchies currently who have been showing him the ropes! Colin will need a child free home ideally in a relatively quiet area. He will need direct access to a private garden. We are hoping to find Colin a home with some previous experience of nervous rescue dogs, who can continue to help his confidence grow at his pace."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/colin/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Violet, Staffy Cross, two years old, female
"Beautiful, shy Violet is a 2 yr old Staffy cross who needs a quiet home who can give her all the love in the world. She arrived into our care from stray kennels, so we know nothing of her past, but we can only assume she hasn’t had a nice start to life given how shy and scared she can be (she is a little more worried by men than women). Once she has found her feet, which doesn’t take long especially if treats are involved, Violet shows her silly Staffy side and she loves a little ‘zoomies’ on our off lead area, and looooves having a belly rub and a cuddle! She is very calm and settled in her kennel and is always found snuggled up in her comfy fleeces in her bed. Violet walks nicely on lead, but can get a bit overwhelmed in busy areas, so she would prefer quieter walks. She can get worried if other dogs approach her, so will need to be given plenty of space from other dogs when she’s out. Violet will blossom in a quieter pet and child free home who can give her the time, and very importantly, all the love she needs and deserves to help her confidence grow and realise that there is nothing to worry about any more."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/female/violet-2/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies