1 . Lucky

Eleven-year-old Lucky the Staffy is being cared for by Blue Cross Sheffield. Despite her age, she is ready to bring joy and warmth into the lives of her new family. She enjoys leisurely walks, naps in the sun, and snuggles. She has arthritis in her back legs so cannot go on long adventures. She would be best suited to a quiet home - she found transitioning into the kennels difficult and is on medication to help with this process which she will need in her new home too. | Blue Cross