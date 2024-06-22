The Star has looked through two South Yorkshire animal shelters this week to give you a round-up of their sweet dogs that are up for adoption.
Some of them are ready to jump straight on your sofa for a snooze, while others might require a bit more patience as you help them recover from past trauma.
Many of them would be able to live in households with children and other pets, while others would be the best companion for a single person, or couples.
Whatever your circumstance, there is bound to be a dog below for you.
If any of these sweet pups catch your eye, simply visit either Helping Yorkshire Poundies or Blue Cross’s websites to find out how to register your interest.
Here are 15 dogs available for adoption this week in South Yorkshire.
1. Lucky
Eleven-year-old Lucky the Staffy is being cared for by Blue Cross Sheffield. Despite her age, she is ready to bring joy and warmth into the lives of her new family. She enjoys leisurely walks, naps in the sun, and snuggles. She has arthritis in her back legs so cannot go on long adventures. She would be best suited to a quiet home - she found transitioning into the kennels difficult and is on medication to help with this process which she will need in her new home too. | Blue Cross
2. Bonnie
Blue Cross Sheffield is caring for Bonnie the Chow Chow. The three-year-old is described as a 'very sweet lady', who will be a brilliant companion. She loves being outdoors, either on walks or pottering around the garden. She prefers to be walked away from the noise of busy traffic. She finds being left alone for long periods of time stressful, and would be better suited to a home with low leaving hours while she settles into her new home. She will need support with her anxiety of being alone. | Blue Cross Sheffield
3. Cooper
Cooper is a three-year-old Bulldog that is being cared for by Blue Cross. He is a loving boy who thrives with people. He is laid-back and easy going. He enjoys lounging on the couch, going for leisurely walks, or sunbathing. He's happiest when with people. He could live with children at secondary school age and above. Due to being flat faced, any prospective owners should research his breed and his needs prior to adopting. | Blue Cross Sheffield
4. Monty
Monty is only one year old, and is a Pug cross Frenchie. He is an active boy who loves walks, adventures, and playing games. He can live with school-aged children, but no cats. He is a flat faced dog which means he may require support with exercise and weight management. Any potential family should research into this prior to adopting. | Blue Cross Sheffield
