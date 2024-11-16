Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, is caring for dozens of animals - including many adorable dogs from teeny tiny chihuahuas, to great big Great Danes.
Many of these dogs have ended up in the kennel through no fault of their own, for example their beloved owner falling poorly and having to give them up for adoption. Kennels are no place for a dog, and many of them are missing their home comforts.
Below we have listed just 14 of the many dogs that are looking for homes at Thornberry at the moment. If any of them sound like they could fit into your life, please visit the charity’s website to find out more about the adoption process.
1. Bert the lurcher
Bert is a family-friendly lurcher who would love an active new family to take him home. He is just over 18 months old, and has a lovely gentle nature and is very sociable. He could potentially live with another female dog who has an equally matched playstyle, but this is not essential. He could live with children aged 6+ Bert loves his treats, especially cheese! | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Frankie the greyhound
Frankie is just over two years old, and he is petite for a male greyhound. He would thrive in a home with another dog as he loves the canine company. He is a sociable boy who can be timid at first, but he is enjoying time getting to know new people at the kennels. He has not lived in a home before as he is an ex-racing greyhound, so he will need time to adjust to home life. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Charlie the beagle
Nine-year-old Charlie is a very friendly, happy boy who would love a new family forever home. He could live with other dogs of similar energy levels. Typical of the breed, Charlie loves to walk. He is very active and will make a great addition to family fun days out. He could live with children aged 12 + His new family should be familiar with beagles and their traits. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Prince the greyhound
Prince, aged four, is an incredibly handsome greyhound. He is a beautiful royal blue colour and the kennel staff have no doubt he will be snapped up in no time. He has an equally lovely temperament, he is very friendly and loves people. He could live with another greyhound, sighthound or similar sized dog. Prince is a retired racer so he will need to learn about the luxuries of a home. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
