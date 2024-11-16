2 . Frankie the greyhound

Frankie is just over two years old, and he is petite for a male greyhound. He would thrive in a home with another dog as he loves the canine company. He is a sociable boy who can be timid at first, but he is enjoying time getting to know new people at the kennels. He has not lived in a home before as he is an ex-racing greyhound, so he will need time to adjust to home life. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary