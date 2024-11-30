The shelter in Rotherham has a very small team of volunteers who work tirelessly to help dogs on death row.
They are cared for at the centre until a new home can be found.
This week’s round up includes a one-year-old Patterdale called Fudge.
Kermit the pocket bully, who has appeared before, is also still waiting to find a new home.
You can find even more details about all the characters below on the HYPS website.
1. Bodhi
"Bodhi is a very special boy who needs to find an experienced, understanding home. He is 8-9 years young and is a very handsome medium-large Crossbreed who is around 30kg. Bodhi arrived with us in the most terrible shape – he was very underweight and had terrible sore skin and fur loss. Saddest of all was that he was absolutely petrified and untrusting. He is such a cheeky character who ‘talks’ to you when he wants to play and is very vocal! He is a very intelligent boy who has an incredible nose and would love to do scent work type activities" | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Daisy
"Daisy the Husky needs to find her best friend. She is 2 years old and weighs a dinky 18kg. She was very nervous on arrival with us, and took a few days to find her feet, but now she’s used the routine and has bonded with us, she’s settled brilliantly and is showing us her amazing, sassy, clever, cheeky, loyal and loving personality. She will need a home where she won’t be left alone for long periods, and given her age and breed, she will need quite an active lifestyle, although she doesn’t appear to be hugely ‘high energy’ and does settle very well in her kennel. Daisy really is such a special girl and just needs to find that person who understands the Husky breed and show her what life is all about." | HYPS
3. Franklin, at HYPS
Franklin is a lovely two-year-old goofy pup who is desperate to find a home after being at the shelter for over a year. He is a big goofy puppy, and just does not like busy areas - he needs a home in the countryside so he can be safely managed on walks. He is fully housetrained and can be left for a few hours with no issues. He loves to run and play with other larger breed dogs. He will need a child-free home and will need careful introductions to visitors. | HYPS
4. Ada
"Ada is the most gorgeous white Staffy cross girly who is 5 years old. She is so sweet, very loving (she’ll smother you in kisses if she gets a chance!), and needs a 5* Staffy loving home. Ada came into our care along with her 2 brothers, who all had a falling out and can no longer live together. She is very frightened of ‘bangs’ – especially fireworks, so needs an understanding home who can make sure she feels safe. Ada is fully housetrained, settles very well in her kennel (she loves her bed!) and is a little star. She is a very special girl who deserves the very best." | HYPS
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.