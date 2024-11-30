2 . Daisy

"Daisy the Husky needs to find her best friend. She is 2 years old and weighs a dinky 18kg. She was very nervous on arrival with us, and took a few days to find her feet, but now she’s used the routine and has bonded with us, she’s settled brilliantly and is showing us her amazing, sassy, clever, cheeky, loyal and loving personality. She will need a home where she won’t be left alone for long periods, and given her age and breed, she will need quite an active lifestyle, although she doesn’t appear to be hugely ‘high energy’ and does settle very well in her kennel. Daisy really is such a special girl and just needs to find that person who understands the Husky breed and show her what life is all about." | HYPS