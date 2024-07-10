4 . Lucky

Lucky is a real sweetie. He is looking for his new home after his previous owners could not afford to keep him along with the other cats they had. We think dogs would spook Lucky too much and very young or noisy children. Lucky has lots of energy and is a sturdy young chap. It would definitely benefit him to be able to go outside when he has settled into his new home. He loves to give headbutts (a lot!) and enjoys chin scratches too. | Sheffield Cats Shelter