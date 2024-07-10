The Sheffield Cats Shelter in Broomhall, founded in 1897, is one of the oldest charities in the UK.
They wrote on Facebook: “Today reminds us that while kittens are adorable, there are so many on the streets this time of year.
“Many strays either lose their lives or end up feral and suffering.
“Spaying and neutering our cats is vital to their health - and [vital to] keeping the number of kittens suffering or needing homes low.
“It’s important to remember those kittens today.”
Currently, there are seven named cats and kittens listed by the charity as available for adoption, but they are looking after more kittens too who will be listed after turning 11 weeks old.
1. Leia
Leia is a sweet girl who is getting a little cabin fever at the shelter. She has been there for about a month now, and is ready for her new home. She is very affectionate and enjoys lap time. She loves to play and her favourite game is pouncing on her fishing rod toy from behind a hiding spot or blanket. Leia will need outdoor access - staff think she is looking forward to this, as she loves to look out of the window. | Sheffield Cats Shelter
2. Pickle
Pickle, aged 11 weeks, was sadly abandoned in a box with his siblings before he arrived at the shelter. He is an independent cat who likes to do his own thing. He can be a little skittish when he is approached, but enjoys a fuss and like to sleep curled up in their fosterer’s bed. He is generally confident and curious about every new experience. He will enjoy having outdoor access in the future, and may benefit from a friendly older cat. | Sheffield Cats Shelter
3. Polly
Polly is a friendly 2-year-old girl who loves a fuss and her treats. She has lived with a family before and really enjoys human interaction. She doesn’t seem to be a lap cat right now, but you never know. She likes to play when she is in the mood, and she enjoys going outside. She hasn’t lived with cats aside from her own kittens (even they got too much for her!), but she is very happy being the centre of someone’s attention. | Sheffield Cats Shelter
4. Lucky
Lucky is a real sweetie. He is looking for his new home after his previous owners could not afford to keep him along with the other cats they had. We think dogs would spook Lucky too much and very young or noisy children. Lucky has lots of energy and is a sturdy young chap. It would definitely benefit him to be able to go outside when he has settled into his new home. He loves to give headbutts (a lot!) and enjoys chin scratches too. | Sheffield Cats Shelter
