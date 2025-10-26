9 loving pups searching for a new family

3 . RSPCA Sheffield -

"Now he has been with us for a few weeks his personality is really starting to shine through. He can be a little bit cheeky! He is always trying to squeeze in and get cuddles, even at bedtime where we sometimes have to coax him downstairs; and will let us know when he thinks it’s time for his walk and will give us some of his staffy squeals if we tell him it’s not time just yet! But he is never naughty just opinionated. | RSPCA Sheffield