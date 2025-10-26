9 loving pups searching for a new family

Several dogs from across South Yorkshire are currently looking for their forever homes, with help from Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, RSPCA Sheffield, and Helping Yorkshire’s Hounds.
Each dog has its own unique story and personality, and the rescue centres provide detailed profiles to help potential adopters find the right match.
All information is accurate at the time of publication.
For more details, take a look through the gallery below:
1. Gonzalez is very speedy! he’s a shy boy who can be nervous, he has come from a large multidog household so is understandably feeling quite worried to be in this environment. Past his initial worries Gonzalez is affectionate and playful. He would love a quiet, predictable home
2. Yoda is a big bulldog boy! Who very typically of the breed is a bit of a bulldozer. He would benefit from a home who know the breed, especially as he gives slobbery kisses – he gets out of puff fairly quickly so is currently on shorter walks. Yoda loves to socialise with other dogs but would be best as the only dog in the home.
3. RSPCA Sheffield -
"Now he has been with us for a few weeks his personality is really starting to shine through.
He can be a little bit cheeky! He is always trying to squeeze in and get cuddles, even at bedtime where we sometimes have to coax him downstairs; and will let us know when he thinks it’s time for his walk and will give us some of his staffy squeals if we tell him it’s not time just yet! But he is never naughty just opinionated. | RSPCA Sheffield
4. Luna is an extra special girl, who has spent time in a loving foster home while we have investigated her health. She is now available for adoption, and we would love to have her in her forever home very soon. She has a wonderful friendly temperament both with other animals and people. She has been in foster with a young child and has adored her. Luna struggles with long leaving hours, so a home that does not leave her for too long is preferable.
