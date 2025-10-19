Each one of these pooches are currently being cared for at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which is one of the largest rescue centres in South Yorkshire.
They are all in need of a forever home.
Could you be the one to change the lives of one of these dogs?
Take a look through for more details.
All of the information included was correct at the time of publication.
2. Freja: Six-year-old Pug x Chihuahua
A description of Freja from the Thornberry Animal Sanctuary reads: "Freja may be tiny in size but she is big in character and full of love! She arrived as a stray and was initially a little shy however soon settled into Thornberry and is now a little princess.
"She is very friendly with other dogs and could live with another providing they are a good match. She could live with children aged 8+ and she is clean in her kennel. She is small (around 6.5kg) all the better for adventuring! We believe she is around 6 years old." | Submit
3. Aspen: Cane Corso, aged 4 years, four months
Aspen's profile, as written by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, reads: "Aspen arrived having suffered terrible neglect, despite this she is a complete credit to her breed – she is the most loyal and loving girl, she adores attention and is very affectionate. Aspen loves food which is definitely the way to her heart.
"She is good with other dogs, more so larger dogs and could live with another once home. She must have a secure garden as part of her adoption and can be introduced to older teens 16+.
"Aspen has previously had some bad experiences with men, however our dog walkers have completely committed to showing her that men are equally trustworthy.
"A home without a lot of visitors is essential, although she is very happy to meet people outside of the home. She really deserves the world, please consider giving Aspen the happy home that she deserves." | Submit
4. Mr Maker: Greyhound, aged 5 years, 3 months
Meet Mr Maker – A true gent! He is a charming lad with a heart gold. Originally from racing kennels, he decided the track life wasn’t for him; but – don’t be fooled he is always up for an adventure and a quick zoom around with his favourite toys. He is very sociable with other dogs, so could happily share his home with canine companions. Mr Maker would be best suited to a home with children 8+. Where possible please be sure to complete your adoption application in detail, in particular your reason for adoption, previous pets owned, specific breeds you are interested in rehoming and behaviours that you cannot cope with. This helps us find you the perfect match. A dog is a lifelong commitment! We ask for proof of rental permission before inviting you to meet the dog. Applications will be kept for 6 months and we are unable to respond to individual applications for popular or unsuitable dogs. | Submit