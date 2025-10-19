4 . Mr Maker: Greyhound, aged 5 years, 3 months

Meet Mr Maker – A true gent! He is a charming lad with a heart gold. Originally from racing kennels, he decided the track life wasn’t for him; but – don’t be fooled he is always up for an adventure and a quick zoom around with his favourite toys. He is very sociable with other dogs, so could happily share his home with canine companions. Mr Maker would be best suited to a home with children 8+. Where possible please be sure to complete your adoption application in detail, in particular your reason for adoption, previous pets owned, specific breeds you are interested in rehoming and behaviours that you cannot cope with. This helps us find you the perfect match. A dog is a lifelong commitment! We ask for proof of rental permission before inviting you to meet the dog. Applications will be kept for 6 months and we are unable to respond to individual applications for popular or unsuitable dogs. | Submit