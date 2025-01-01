There are 13 beautiful dogs in the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies as we head towards 2025, all of which would love to find a loving family.
Bodhi loves “snuggles on the sofa” and 12-year-old Spaniel Trigger would love to find a “quiet, Spaniel loving home for his senior years”.
Can you open your heart to one of these lovely dogs. Take a look through our gallery to see some of the HYPS dogs currently looking for a new home.
1. Kevin
"Kevin is a very handsome 8 yr old Staffy cross (mainly Staffy) who has come so far since he arrived with us from stray kennels. He was very nervous and shut down at first, but it only took him a week to relax and come out of his shell more and more. He’s now got a waggy tail, loves playing with his toys (he will do anything for a tennis ball!!) and is always excited to get out for a good walk. He is very settled in his kennel, and is very clean so appears to be housetrained. Kevin should be fine to be left for a few hours, but would like a home where he gets plenty of company – Staffys love their company! He loves a good walk, and is still an active boy. He walks well on lead – he pulls towards other dogs a bit, but does not react negatively. He also knows plenty of basic commands – he’s a clever boy! Kevin would be best suited to a child and pet free home which is relatively quiet, ideally with some Staffy experience (but not essential). He will be the most loyal companion for his new family." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Trigger
"Meet Trigger – the youngest 12 yr old Spaniel in Yorkshire!! He arrived with HYPS a few months ago in a sorry state – he was very shut down, sad and skinny. After some recovery time in his foster home, he is a new man, and is now ready to find his forever home. He is very sprightly for his age and still loves to get out for his walks. Trigger is fully housetrained, can be left for a few hours and travels well. He is fine with other dogs, and could share a home with another calmer friendly dog, but is also very happy as the only dog. He can’t be rehomed with cats. Trigger is such a sweet boy who is very well behaved and would love to find a quiet Spaniel loving home for his senior years." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Heidi
"Shy, gentle Heidi is a lovely very sensitive little girl who needs a quiet home. She is 3-4 yrs old and is a slim medium sized Staffy crossbreed – not a chunky girl at all and is very dainty. Heidi was so scared when she arrived with us from a stray kennels (but never once even growled) – it’s taken her quite a while to show us her personality as she is very reserved and shy, but she’s settled into the routine well now and loves her cuddles and sofa time in our office. Heidi is immaculately clean, so we think she will be fully housetrained. She is always quiet and settled when she’s left (always to be found snuggled in her bed!). She will need a pet and child free home who can give her the time she needs to settle and find her feet in a new environment. She will need walking in very quiet areas initially without any pressures to worry her. In the right hands, we have no doubt that Heidi will blossom into the most loving, loyal and affectionate girl." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Annie
"Annie is around 18 months old and is the most adorable scruffy Crossbreed – we think possibly Bearded Collie cross Bedlington? Annie is so sweet – she can be a little shy initially, but soon melts into your arms and is the cuddliest girl who laps up attention and affection. She is such a good girl in her kennel – totally clean (so appears to be housetrained), loves her comfy bed and settles well when left alone. She also travels well and was a perfect girl for the groomers. She is very puppy like and playful – she loves to play with her toys and is getting the hang of fetch! Soft toys may ‘mysteriously explode’ if she’s left alone with them – oops!! Annie can get spooked when she’s out and about and doesn’t appear to have had much ‘life experience’, so she will need a home who can give her some confidence and introduce her to the big wide world at her own pace without throwing too much at her at once. A more rural home would be ideal for her where she can enjoy country walks. She will need a home with children aged 12+. Annie can be nervous/unsure of some dogs, and can be a little snappy with dogs she is nervous of, but some she is much happier around (smaller breeds). She has shown some jealousy when around other dogs, so we do think she would be happiest being your only princess for now so that all attention is on her, but with a gentle introduction, she can have walking friends and may be able to live with another dog in the future once she has settled. She is a no to cats though! Annie would love to find a home with some Collie experience if possible who want to put some training in with her – she’s a bright young girl who would really benefit from using her brain, as well as getting plenty of physical exercise. We all love Annie – she’s such a special girl who deserves to find a special home." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.