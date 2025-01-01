4 . Annie

"Annie is around 18 months old and is the most adorable scruffy Crossbreed – we think possibly Bearded Collie cross Bedlington? Annie is so sweet – she can be a little shy initially, but soon melts into your arms and is the cuddliest girl who laps up attention and affection. She is such a good girl in her kennel – totally clean (so appears to be housetrained), loves her comfy bed and settles well when left alone. She also travels well and was a perfect girl for the groomers. She is very puppy like and playful – she loves to play with her toys and is getting the hang of fetch! Soft toys may ‘mysteriously explode’ if she’s left alone with them – oops!! Annie can get spooked when she’s out and about and doesn’t appear to have had much ‘life experience’, so she will need a home who can give her some confidence and introduce her to the big wide world at her own pace without throwing too much at her at once. A more rural home would be ideal for her where she can enjoy country walks. She will need a home with children aged 12+. Annie can be nervous/unsure of some dogs, and can be a little snappy with dogs she is nervous of, but some she is much happier around (smaller breeds). She has shown some jealousy when around other dogs, so we do think she would be happiest being your only princess for now so that all attention is on her, but with a gentle introduction, she can have walking friends and may be able to live with another dog in the future once she has settled. She is a no to cats though! Annie would love to find a home with some Collie experience if possible who want to put some training in with her – she’s a bright young girl who would really benefit from using her brain, as well as getting plenty of physical exercise. We all love Annie – she’s such a special girl who deserves to find a special home." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies