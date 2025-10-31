Black cats have historically had a bad rap, and in the modern day there are countless numbers of them waiting in shelters for a home.
The reasons there are so many black and tuxedo cats without a home are senseless - everything from a lingering association they are bad luck to the perception that they are difficult to photograph for a social media generation.
As a result, many beautiful black cats have been left to linger in cat shelters.
In fact, black, and black and white cats make up 47 per cent of cats in RSPCA care, more than five times the number of ginger cats.
Yet despite being the most common, black cats also face longer waits for adoption.
On average, black cats stay in care for 71 days, and black-and-white cats for 69 days.
Alice Potter, RSPCA cat welfare expert, said: “Black cats are still being overlooked in rescue centres, often due to outdated superstitions and the myth that they bring bad luck. Sadly, they’re also sometimes seen as less ‘photogenic’ for social media, which can affect adoption interest.
“But the truth is, black cats are just as affectionate, playful and full of personality as any other cat.”
These 23 gorgeous cats are waiting for their luck to change in shelters across South Yorkshire - take a look through our gallery below and see if you can bring one home with you for Halloween.
1. Adopt a black cat this Halloween
2. Cinder and Toffee
"Hello, my name is Cinder. I’m so excited to be looking for my forever home! I’m a super friendly girl who absolutely loves fuss and attention. I’m also a brave soul, always the first to greet any humans who come my way! I’m looking for a home where people are around to love me and spend time with me, but I’m also happy to relax on my own if you need to go out. I’ve lived with other cats before, although I can be a little on the submissive side. Right now, I live with my son Toffee, and we’re very close - wouldn’t it be lovely if we could find a home together?"
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/cinder-2-year-old-female-available-soon/ | Rain Rescue
3. Pepsi
"This lovely boy is Pepsi, a gentle 12-year-old cat with a soft heart and calm nature. Sadly, Pepsi came into our care after his beloved owner passed away. He’s been through a lot of change recently and is now hoping to find a quiet, loving home where he can feel safe and cherished again. Pepsi is friendly and affectionate — he enjoys gentle fuss, a comfy spot to nap, and watching the world go by. He’d love a peaceful home where he can potter safely outdoors when he wants to, then come back in for cuddles and company. He’s the perfect companion for someone looking for a calm, loyal friend to share their days with. Pepsi may be a senior, but he still has plenty of love (and purrs!) to give. If you can offer this wonderful boy the loving home he deserves, we’d love to hear from you."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/pepsi/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Samhain
"Samhain is a beautiful 1-year-old black cat with a tiny white spot on her chest – a little touch of charm that makes her even more special. She came into our care as a pregnant stray and has lovingly raised her kittens with us. Now that her little ones are ready for homes of their own, it’s time for Samhain to find her forever family too. This lovely girl has a sweet and gentle nature, and she’s taken everything in her stride. She enjoys affection and will make a wonderful companion to someone who can offer her the love and care she deserves. As Samhain has previously had outdoor access, she will need a home where she can safely enjoy the outdoors again once she’s settled. Could you be the one to give this sweet mum the fresh start she’s been waiting for?"
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/samhain/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary