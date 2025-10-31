4 . Samhain

"Samhain is a beautiful 1-year-old black cat with a tiny white spot on her chest – a little touch of charm that makes her even more special. She came into our care as a pregnant stray and has lovingly raised her kittens with us. Now that her little ones are ready for homes of their own, it’s time for Samhain to find her forever family too. This lovely girl has a sweet and gentle nature, and she’s taken everything in her stride. She enjoys affection and will make a wonderful companion to someone who can offer her the love and care she deserves. As Samhain has previously had outdoor access, she will need a home where she can safely enjoy the outdoors again once she’s settled. Could you be the one to give this sweet mum the fresh start she’s been waiting for?" - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/samhain/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary