1 . Panda the Amazing Akita

"Panda is an amazing, adorable Akita (possibly with some Husky in there too) who is only 18 months old and so sweet! She has come such a long way since arriving with us from a stray kennels where she was absolutely terrified. Her confidence has grown and she’s now blossomed into a happy, cheeky, playful big pup. She loves everyone she knows, and greets her friends by carrying a toy around in her mouth and wiggles around! She is still shy/nervous of new people, but it now just takes a treat or 2 to help her realise someone is her friend. Panda is such a good girl in her kennel – she is totally clean, which is a good indicator she will be housetrained. She settles well when she’s left alone, is quiet and chilled out (she loves a comfy bed!). As she’s a young girl, she’s got plenty of energy for good walks, and would love to find a relatively active home where she can get out and about and enjoy the great outdoors. She will need direct access to a fully secure garden as she loves to be outside (although absolutely isn’t an outdoor dog – she loves her home comforts and is very much a princess!!). She has shown no issues around other dogs, and we would consider a home with a resident male dog of similar size/age for her. She’s a no to cats though! She can be rehomed with children aged 12+. Panda is very special – she’s such a loveable character who we all totally adore, and is now very ready to find the forever home she so deserves." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies