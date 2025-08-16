This week’s gallery of dogs up for adoption come from across South Yorkshire, with three charities - Helping Yorkshire Poundies, Blue Cross, and Rains Rescue - all hoping to find them new laps to lie on.
They include the “happy, cheeky, playful” akita named Panda, who at 18 months old has the most expressive lively face with buckets of energy.
There’s also Bambi the “sweet, cheeky” Chihuahua who could do with another small dog friend, Dexter the “sensitive, shy” Terrier cross, and Bruno, the “young, energetic” Heinz 57 with “boundless enthusiasm for life.”
You can find a link to their adoption pages in each of the pictures below.
In the meantime, enjoy these 16 endearing pups below.
1. Panda the Amazing Akita
"Panda is an amazing, adorable Akita (possibly with some Husky in there too) who is only 18 months old and so sweet! She has come such a long way since arriving with us from a stray kennels where she was absolutely terrified. Her confidence has grown and she’s now blossomed into a happy, cheeky, playful big pup. She loves everyone she knows, and greets her friends by carrying a toy around in her mouth and wiggles around! She is still shy/nervous of new people, but it now just takes a treat or 2 to help her realise someone is her friend. Panda is such a good girl in her kennel – she is totally clean, which is a good indicator she will be housetrained. She settles well when she’s left alone, is quiet and chilled out (she loves a comfy bed!). As she’s a young girl, she’s got plenty of energy for good walks, and would love to find a relatively active home where she can get out and about and enjoy the great outdoors. She will need direct access to a fully secure garden as she loves to be outside (although absolutely isn’t an outdoor dog – she loves her home comforts and is very much a princess!!). She has shown no issues around other dogs, and we would consider a home with a resident male dog of similar size/age for her. She’s a no to cats though! She can be rehomed with children aged 12+. Panda is very special – she’s such a loveable character who we all totally adore, and is now very ready to find the forever home she so deserves." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Bailey the Yorkshire Terrier Cross
"Bailey is very sweet and loving but is also sensitive to noises in and outside of his home. He can bark at noises, and would need to live in a calm, quiet environment, with owners who can give him plenty of time and support as he settles in. With Blue Cross guidance and dedicated care from his foster home, Bailey’s barking has hugely reduced.
"We are looking for a family home in a quieter location for Bailey, with owners who can provide him with regular daily exercise, access to a private and secure garden, daily enrichment and games. Bailey could live with older children – teenage age and above. Bailey could not live with another dog or cat in the home.
"Bailey can bark at other dogs when he’s out on his walks and is currently being walked at quieter times of the day. He had very limited socialisation whilst he was a puppy and is only just starting to get used to seeing other dogs around on his walks. We are confident that with positive support and guidance, Bailey will continue to make progress."
- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/bailey-1170309 | Blue Cross
3. Belle the Crossbreed
"Belle arrived with 2 of her sisters during the Christmas period, all heavily pregnant! Now the puppies have been adopted Belle longs for her forever home. Of our girls she is the most confident, but still has a way to go to become a well rounded confident adult. She thrives around other dogs (as this is all they knew previously) so must live with at least one other in her new home. She should have a very secure garden and could live with teenagers 14+ Belle has not lived a home environment before, so would really benefit from someone patient and experienced with the transition of a well deserving rescue pooch."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/belle/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Bruno the Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross
"Say hello to Bruno – a young, energetic, and incredibly friendly dog who's ready to find his home!
"Bruno is a bright, sociable boy who thrives on interaction and activity. He’s the kind of dog who brings a smile to everyone he meets – full of charm, affection, and boundless enthusiasm for life. Whether he's out exploring the great outdoors or playing in the garden, Bruno is always up for fun.
"He’s currently living in a family home with children and has shown himself to be gentle and loving – a true companion. Bruno would suit an active household where he can get plenty of both mental and physical stimulation. He’d love a home with people who enjoy regular walks, adventures, games, and maybe even some training to keep that clever brain ticking."
- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/bruno-1173786 | Blue Cross