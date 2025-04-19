2 . Arnie - large bull breed, 18 months, male

"Big softie Arnie is ready to find his forever home. He is such a special boy with the most wonderful temperament. Arnie is approx 18 months old and is large Bull breed mix – he has been assessed by a DLO and confirmed as NOT an XL Bully. Arnie greets everyone with full body wags – he wags his tail so much that the tip of it has no fur on it bless him! He is very polite and does not jump up. Arnie walks beautifully on lead with no pulling at all, and he travels very well in the car. His dream home would be lots of company, lots of comfy beds to snooze on, some nice relaxed walks and a secure garden to sunbathe in when the summer arrives! Bull breed/large breed experience would be ideal. Arnie is an amazing boy who deserves the very best home." Arnie is listed on the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/arnie/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies