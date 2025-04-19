They are being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, Blue Cross and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
The pictures below capture each pooch’s personality wonderfully and are listed with a link to where you can learn more or even apply to bring them home.
They include the charming smile of seven-year-old pug Nancy, a ‘big softie’ large bull breed named Arnie and a three-year-old Cane Corso named Franklin who is still every bit the ‘big, goofy’ puppy.
These pups are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit the websites listed below to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy these 14 endearing pups below.
1. Andy - Greyhound, 8 years, male
"Amazing Andy is a friendly senior greyhound who requires an extra special retirement home. Andy struggles with separation anxiety so will need a home who can adapt around his needs – likely a home with multiple adults that can manage this. He is child friendly and has been around children of varying ages. Andy is good with other dogs on walks but would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Andy is an ex-racer but has lived in a very loving home since and needs to find an equally loving forever home too!"
Andy is listed on the Thornberry Animal Sanctuary website: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/andy/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Arnie - large bull breed, 18 months, male
"Big softie Arnie is ready to find his forever home. He is such a special boy with the most wonderful temperament. Arnie is approx 18 months old and is large Bull breed mix – he has been assessed by a DLO and confirmed as NOT an XL Bully. Arnie greets everyone with full body wags – he wags his tail so much that the tip of it has no fur on it bless him! He is very polite and does not jump up. Arnie walks beautifully on lead with no pulling at all, and he travels very well in the car. His dream home would be lots of company, lots of comfy beds to snooze on, some nice relaxed walks and a secure garden to sunbathe in when the summer arrives! Bull breed/large breed experience would be ideal. Arnie is an amazing boy who deserves the very best home."
Arnie is listed on the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/arnie/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Aspen - Cane Corso, four years, female
"It is incredibly sad that Aspen has had such a terrible life before arriving into our care. Mutilated, imported and excessively bred from was just the start for her. Understandably Aspen can be quite wary of new people (particularly men) but past this she is incredibly loyal, loving and very playful! Aspen is best suited to a quite home, with confident and experienced dog owners that can show her life isn’t so bad. Aspen is very scared of travelling so her new home should have local walking spaces. She requires a secure garden."
Aspen is listed on the Thornberry Animal Sanctuary website: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/aspen/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Bonny - rottweiler, 8 months, female
"Bonny is a beautiful young rottweiler who has had little exposure to the ‘outside world’ and would benefit from experienced large breed experience who are confident to manage our big strong girl. She is enjoying walks now and exploring new things. Bonny has not been socialised much in her lifetime so owners who are confident to introduce her to new dogs and things once she has settled is really important. She could live with older teens+ who are equally understanding of her needs."
Bonny is listed on the Thornberry Animal Sanctuary website - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/bonny/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
