4 . Charlie - Staffy x American Bulldog, 17 months old

"Charlie is approx 17 months old and is the most lovely Staffy cross (probably Staffy x American Bulldog) – he is medium-large in size and weighs around 30kg. As you can imagine, being so young, Charlie can be giddy and bouncy when he meets new people – he’s a typical young bull breed who loves everyone he meets, and can’t contain his excitement just yet! But he does calm down quickly, and isn’t constantly ‘hyper’ at all. He settles very well in his kennel and can be left alone for a few hours with no seperation anxiety. He listens very well to his commands. He’s a clever boy who loves to learn, and as he is very food motivated, he is very easy to train, and loves doing so. Charlie needs a pet free home. He can be ‘reactive’ towards some other dogs, but we believe this to be a frustration based behaviour, and he has shown to respond really well to training, and needs to continue to learn to focus more on his walker. He needs a calm, confident and capable owner to give him the lead training he needs, but in the right hands he will come on in leaps and bounds. Charlie really has SO much potential – he’s a very special boy who deserves a special home who will give him the love, commitment and stable forever home that he so deserves." - https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/charlie-5/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies