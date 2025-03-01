Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, is caring for dozens of animals who are waiting for their new owners to walk through the door, including a total of 20 dogs.
If you’re looking for to welcome a new pooch into your home, there are so many dogs to choose from in South Yorkshire.
Many of these dogs, of all ages and sizes, have ended up in kennels through no fault of their own, including their beloved owner falling poorly and having to give them up for adoption.
They include ‘Marvelous Maddie’ the German Shepherd, a ‘big baby’ of a Labrador cross named Paddy, and a ‘teeny tiny firecracker’ of a Dachshund cross named Fletch.
And some of the dogs come in pairs, like Daisy and Toby, a pair of Yorkshire Terriers who absolutely must go to their new home together.
Kennels are always ready to look after a dog, but they’re no place compared to a loving home.
Below we have listed just the latest of the many dogs looking for homes at Thornberry at the moment. If any of them sound like they could fit into your life, please visit the charity’s website to find out more about the adoption process.
1. Charlie - Afghan House, male, 9 years
"Charming Charlie is an amazing, gentle older boy who had sadly arrived with incredibly painful ears. After several weeks of treatment Charlie is now over his infection and ready for his forever home. He is a relaxed boy who spends the majority of his day snoozing. He is in foster with other dogs and could live with another in his new home. Charlie should have a garden area for toileting and pottering (he is housetrained) he also walks nicely on the lead for a big boy. His new family should be mindful of grooming requirements. He is best suited to 16+ and his family should be either in commutable distance to us for veterinary care or be willing to take on his medical care. He is the perfect older companion."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/charlie-2/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Choccy - Labrador Cross, female, 19 weeks
"This lovely girl has been unlucky in love, as she is still here after her sisters have gone home. Choccy arrived as part of a litter who were very nervous but has blossomed in the last few weeks. She is now enjoying time with other dogs and playtime with volunteers. She will need all basic training and plenty of TLC. She is a labrador cross, we are still waiting for the DNA results but she is likely to be a big girl. (Potentially kangal cross)."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/choccy/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Daisy and Toby - Yorkshire Terrier, 6 years 9 months, female
"This tiny terrier duo must be rehomed together. They are inseparable and love to cuddle up together. Their new family should be familiar with the breed and their grooming requirements – the pair could be introduced to other similar sized dogs in their new home and must have a secure garden for pottering. They could be rehomed with children over 10 (who are welcoming of doggy family members) The pair do enjoy their walks and visiting new places."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/daisy-and-toby/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Elsa's Pups! Husky x Collies, eight weeks, female
"These two little ladies are the last of the litter – we are waiting for the results of their DNA test but the little ones are believed to be husky x collie crosses (heinz 57!) a medium / large crossbreed, athletic and intelligent! They must be enrolled onto puppy training classes as part of their adoption agreement."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/elsas-pups/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
