1 . Charlie - Afghan House, male, 9 years

"Charming Charlie is an amazing, gentle older boy who had sadly arrived with incredibly painful ears. After several weeks of treatment Charlie is now over his infection and ready for his forever home. He is a relaxed boy who spends the majority of his day snoozing. He is in foster with other dogs and could live with another in his new home. Charlie should have a garden area for toileting and pottering (he is housetrained) he also walks nicely on the lead for a big boy. His new family should be mindful of grooming requirements. He is best suited to 16+ and his family should be either in commutable distance to us for veterinary care or be willing to take on his medical care. He is the perfect older companion." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/charlie-2/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary