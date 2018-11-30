Peak District teenage volunteer award winner aims for clean sweep of national park

A love of looking after the countryside in the Peak District National Park has earned a teenage volunteer a prestigious national award.

Osian Wilson, aged 17, was named Young Volunteer of the Year at the UK National Parks Volunteer Awards ceremony, held during the Kendal Mountain Festival and sponsored by Columbia Sportswear.

His passion for protecting the natural environment inspired him to start a campaign to end littering through education in schools. Now Osian, who lives with autism spectrum disorder, hopes that publicity from the award will raise awareness of his campaign - and help end the plight of dumped waste in the Peak District.

He has volunteered with the Eastern Moors Partnership for over three years, now as a conservation trainee. Since leaving mainstream education two years ago, Osian has assisted with estate maintenance on a weekly basis and is now working towards a qualification in conservation.

Osian said: “When I was ill and could no longer go to school, the moors saved me and now I want to save them. Getting the award means I can use it to help with my campaign. If we teach children when they are young to respect our world, they will grow up and teach their own children.”