Parkrun events cancelled across Sheffield

Parkrun events across Sheffield tomorrow (November 22) have been cancelled.

The ice which arrived in the city this week is still making footpaths and some roads difficult to navigate.

Millhouses and Hillsborough parkruns scheduled for this weekend have both been cancelled.

According to reports on social media, Rother Valley and Graves Park parkruns have also been called off ahead of tomorrow.

NHS birthday parkruns took place in Sheffield in JulyNHS birthday parkruns took place in Sheffield in July
NHS birthday parkruns took place in Sheffield in July | Submit

Nearly 1,300 parkrun events take place every weekend across the country.

It is a free, weekly, timed 5k walk, jog or run ever Saturday, open to all ages and abilities and organised entirely by volunteers.

There is also junior parkrun on Sunday mornings.

