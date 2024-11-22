Parkrun events cancelled across Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ice which arrived in the city this week is still making footpaths and some roads difficult to navigate.
Millhouses and Hillsborough parkruns scheduled for this weekend have both been cancelled.
According to reports on social media, Rother Valley and Graves Park parkruns have also been called off ahead of tomorrow.
Nearly 1,300 parkrun events take place every weekend across the country.
It is a free, weekly, timed 5k walk, jog or run ever Saturday, open to all ages and abilities and organised entirely by volunteers.
There is also junior parkrun on Sunday mornings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.