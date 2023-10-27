News you can trust since 1887
'I hate parking around the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield - it is chaos'

Everyone knows that one street that's plagued for parking but they just have to keep coming back to.

By News desk
Published 27th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST
Whether it's because of commuters, the pressures of residential areas or just because there are too many cars, some streets are just unbearable for parking.

Residents in Sharrow will know what a nightmare finding a space on a Bramall Lane match day can be, while the roads around Northern General are constantly choked from visitors not wanting to pay parking fees.

The Star went out into the city centre to ask residents what is the worst street in Sheffield for parking in their opinion.

One man had the opinion that 'well-off' people contribute to the problem by parking wherever they want and running the risk of a ticket they can just 'pay off'.

Another said trips to Northern General are 'chaos' because of it.

Watch the video above to hear what people had to say.