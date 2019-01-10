Own ‘inspirational’ Sheffield artist Ali’s work 

Ali Douglas will be remembered for her art. Not only did she love creating pieces herself, but she shared her skills with students in her classroom.

Her son Gavin Douglas is putting around forty of Ali’s pieces up for sale this month to raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice, and he’d like her friends and former students to be among the buyers.

Gavin Douglas with his mum, late Sheffield artist Ali Douglas.

“Mum was like my best friend. She'd always ask for my opinion on her pieces and respected what I said.

“She was a keen artist all her life. She had a workshop at Portland Works which she shared with other artists and she used to run art classes for people with learning difficulties.

“She was a teacher and was really popular with her students. They all found her really inspirational. I'd love some of her former students to have some of her art work, as well as her friends.”

Ali was 64 when she fell off her bike and had an epileptic fit in 2010. During a visit to the doctors after the accident, she was given the devastating news that she she had a brain tumour – and was sadly given just six weeks to live.

Gavin said: “She was suffering with headaches and sickness and St Luke's really helped her to deal with that, and helped us to enjoy her last few weeks together.

“We made pictures together while she was being cared for at St Luke’s Hospice. She was never happy unless she was doing something creative and active - that’s what lead to there being so much work left behind; she was always painting.”

Gavin has decided to sell 20 pieces of Ali's work at Hillsborough’s Cupola Gallery during their ‘Under the Bed’ sale.

The exhibition features all genres of art, from painting to printmaking and more.

The sale has been held every year for the last twenty years and features pieces from amateur and professional artist, with all pieces selling for £1 to £350.

A further 20 to 30 of Ali's pieces will be sold online via Facebook, with everyone invited to have a look at the page and buy. Proceeds from all sales will be going to St Luke’s Hospice.

Gavin added: “Mum covered a lot of different types of art, from abstract to life drawing and mixed media. There's also some lino release work and images of nature. She focused a lot on Sheffield heritage because she was Sheffield through and through.

“I’ve kept some of my favourite pieces and given others to family and friends, but some of her bigger pieces need more space than I have.

“I would ask anyone to have a look at the artwork and buy because it’s being sold for such a good cause.”