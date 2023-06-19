Wildlife: The common blue butterfly is thriving in sunny meadows

The former inhabits woods, parks, gardens, and relatively shady places where its larvae feed on shrubs like holly (obviously) but also ivy and garden berberis. The latter on the other hand, frequents open, sunny meadows and pastures with its caterpillars on the pea family such as bird’s-foot trefoil. Whilst both these species are predominantly blue or bluish, and similar sizes, they are easily separated by habitat alone. If you see a silvery-white, blue butterfly in the suburbs, near woodland edge, or flitting through your garden, then it is almost certainly holly blue. This species has a ‘boom and bust’ population behaviour associated with a tiny parasitic wasp, so in a good ‘blue year’ the numbers rise but are tracked by the parasitoid whose numbers follow suit. As the parasitoid rises then the following year the butterfly does badly. However, for the tiny wasp this means its own numbers plummet and so the cycle begins again. The holly blue has two broods each year with a spring and then a later summer emergence of adults, and in a good hot year may have a third brood. The species overwinters as a pupa.