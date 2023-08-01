Wildlife: Park’s meadows bring big benefits to nature

Areas of ancient wildflower grasslands were originally zoned for meadow management rather than short mowing back in the 1980s and 1990s. In recent years, these zones have been extended considerably and the biodiversity enhanced by applications of green hay from nearby flower-rich sites. On this particular day, we were searching for wildflowers characteristic of the old meadows which the conservation work seeks to restore and introducing these to the team of eco-champions associated with the project. The idea is to identify ‘indicator plants’ and to record, map, and then monitor their occurrence. Hopefully this activity will help provide evidence that the management is taking the site in the desired direction. Benefits then include a richer and more enjoyable greenspace but also carbon capture, biodiversity enhancement, and ‘slowing the flow’ of floodwaters down and into the River Sheaf. In other words, the changed management brings major and diverse benefits. However, it is always nice to have evidence that what you are doing is achieving the objectives you have set.