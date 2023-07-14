Wildlife: Oxford ragwort spread by rail from city of dreaming spires

Grazing animals will often avoid the live plant but cannot distinguish it when dead in the cut hay. The plant has poisonous glycosides or alkaloids, and these can bioaccumulate in animal tissues with effects such as chronic liver failure. All the related plants will have these or similar compounds in their tissues but in varying amounts. Whilst not necessarily very poisonous, contact with skin is best avoided. There are several wildflowers in the ragwort family, and some produce stunning displays when in bloom and are a great attraction to insects such as butterflies and moths and some of these at least, benefit from the absorption of toxins as protection from predators. However, one of the less widely known species is the Oxford ragwort which is pictured. This is an introduced wildflower and either an annual or a short-lived perennial weed of waste ground, walls, waysides, and other disturbed areas. It occurs as a casual on arable land but is absent from grassland.