The famous RAF flight, made up of a Lancaster bomber, a Hawker Hurricane and a Supermarine Spitfire, is expected to fly over Rotherham on Saturday, June 25, which is Armed Forces Day.

It is one of a number of Yorkshire towns which are due to receive a flypast on the day.

The Battle of Britain memorial flight is set to hit the skies of South Yorkshire this weekend. Picture: Chris Lawton

It is expected in Rotherham between 3.10pm and 4pm.

Prior to that, it is expected over Penistone, in Barnsley, between 3pm and 3.50pm; and then the Lancaster is expected to fly over Tideswell Wakes in Derbyshire, between 3.20pm and 4.10pm.

The iconic World War Two aircraft may be visible from parts of northern Sheffield as they make their way between Penistone and Rotherham, and the Lancaster may be visible from the north east and south west of the city as it travels between Rotherham and Derbyshire.

They are among a number of armed forces events in Yorkshire where the historic planes are expected to make an appearance, although flypasts can be cancelled or times changed at short notice.

As well as events on the ground, the organisers have confirmed plans for a very special moment in the skies above Buxton – a flypast by a Hawker Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight RAF display group.

They are also expected at the Whitby and Filey events on Saturday as well as some other Yorkshire towns and cities across the weekend.

Here are the rough times the RAF planes will be flying over Yorkshire this weekend:

Saturday, June 25

Whitby Armed Forces Day, North Yorkshire - between 2.05pm and 2.55pm

Filey Armed Forces Day, North Yorkshire - between 2.05pm and 2.50pm

Bridlington, East Yorkshire - between 2.10pm and 2.55pm

Ripon, North Yorkshire - between 2.30pm and 3.15pm

Bingley, West Yorkshire - between 2.40pm and 3.30pm

Penistone Armed Forces Day, South Yorkshire - between 3pm and 3.50pm

Rotherham Armed Forces Day, South Yorkshire - between 3.10pm and 4pm

Sunday, June 26

Horbury Show, West Yorkshire - between 2.15pm and 3pm (Hurricane)

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire - between 2.50pm and 3.35pm.

The Battle of Britian Memorial Flight operates from RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, an operational RAF base which is also home to Typhoon jets.