‘Walking skeleton dog’ RSPCA inspector described as 'thinnest dog she had seen alive' reunited with rescuer

The Husky-type cross dog was so emaciated when she was discovered her rescuer RSPCA inspector Rachel Leafe said she was the thinnest dog she had seen alive.

They shared a ‘heart-warming’ moment recently when the pup - who was locked in an empty and filthy house for two months - was finally reunited with Rachel two years after saving the dog’s life.

Rachel had to gain access to the locked and empty Heanor property in January 2020, with the help of the police, to save the starving pet who a vet later said was just hours away from death.

Honey posing with her rescuer, Rachel Leafe.

She had no food and water after being abandoned and it was later found she had survived for so long alone by eating food particles from tin cans strewn in the house as well as toothpaste tubs and drinking water from the toilet bowl.

Rachel rushed the pet she named Honey - after her sweet nature and fur colour - for emergency veterinary treatment and against the odds the brave dog began to recover.

Honey went on to be rehabilitated in RSPCA care and once she was nursed back to health she was found a forever home with Linda Merrill, aged 58, and her husband John, aged 59, near Staveley in North Derbyshire.

Last month, Rachel was invited to see a completely transformed Honey and to witness herself how she was getting on with her new loving owners.

Honey with her new family, Linda Merrill and husband her John near Staveley in North Derbyshire.

The emotional reunion was caught on camera and caused tears to well up in Rachel’s eyes as Honey very enthusiastically ran up to greet her and continued to jump around kissing her like a long-lost friend.

Rachel said: “I have heard that sometimes dogs will seem to recall and recognise those who have helped them in the past - and it really did seem like Honey remembered me and what had happened.