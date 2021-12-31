Usage of Sheffield's parks increased during the pandemic - so did littering

Littering at Endcliffe Park. The issue has been a big problem in Sheffield this year

Sheffield’s many green spaces were a godsend for residents during the pandemic, especially during the lockdowns – they provided a space to relax, exercise and unwind after long days of working from home.

Government data showed that use of parks and green spaces in the UK had risen by 100 percent in August 2020 compared to pre-pandemic levels. Forge Dam, a popular was estimated to receive 500,000 visitors annually before the pandemic.

But this increased use of parks and woodlands throughout Sheffield has caused problems of wear and tear and littering which has put more pressure on Sheffield council to maintain and repair the areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Turner and Claire Watts are involved in the restoration work at General Cemetery.

Stuart Turner said: “Parks are getting a lot more use. Across the country it’s a 50-100 percent increase in use during peak times. Sites like Endcliffe Park are at the forefront of that. In the summertime after everybody goes home it can look like a pop festival with the amount of litter and rubbish that is left behind.

“The wear and tear that sites are getting and the litter that can accumulate when a huge amount of people are using a green space can be quite challenging for us to support in terms of maintenance.“The amount of vehicle use especially on the outlying sites has caused quite a lot of damage to sites such as Ecclesall Woods. In many ways having more people especially vehicles can have quite an impact on the infrastructure.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure people have quality green spaces right on their doorsteps so they don’t have to travel so far. It’s really important for people’s health and wellbeing - mental as well as physical - to have spaces they can come out and walk ten or 15 minutes at most to access a good quality green space that meets their needs.

"One part is about quality the other is about making sure we have accessible path networks. That is one of the most powerful things you can have in a green space to make it accessible for all. Beyond that, what kind of facilities draw community members to green space. The more we can get that right the more use those green spaces will have.

There has also been a rapid growth in dog ownership during the pandemic in Sheffield and nationally, with over three million dogs bought across the country.

However, Stuart said that this hadn’t seen a rise in issues with dog waste, as there has been a culture shift and people are far more likely to pick up after their dogs compared to several years ago.

Forge Dam is one of the areas where renovation work is ongoing. Stuart added: “Forge Dam is a pre-industrial landscape. Places like Forge Dam and Shepherd’s Wheel are managed by volunteers to enable people to have a glimpse into that past and are part of the pride people have in Sheffield these days.