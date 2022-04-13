As the fizz sparkles, the good times roll in the Sherwood Hideaway, aptly named and worth raising a glass to. This is lodge living at its best, a great location where you can do as much or as little as you want.

As you drive off the main road you are guided by the trees of the forest, taking you into an idyllic hideaway away from the hustle and bustle of day to day life. A place free from distractions, where you’re able to relax and unwind.

The Woodland View Superior Three Bed lodge was ideal for our family of six, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan living space which offered a kitchen, dining area and lounge.

Fizz time at the Sherwood Hideaway

There were bubbles and chocolates on arrival, a great way to start a long weekend, which just got better and better. The Hideaway is on Blyth Road, next to Thoresby Hall in Perlethorpe, Nottinghamshire, and inside the Sherwood Forest log lodges are design features influenced by the setting.

There’s an added twist of luxury with sage green and tan tones and wood-effect wallpaper throughout. The blinds and thick curtains mean you can shut out the world and snuggle down at night. Then there’s the deep baths for an extended soak and stylish wall prints and motifs to bring a cosy, rural feel.

Full height patio doors and windows let natural light flood into each room, and sumptuous beds and sofas provide the perfect excuse for long lie-ins and lazy evenings. Kitchens are comprehensively kitted out so you can cook up your favourite meals to enjoy alongside a glass of wine.

And outside, there’s a decked terrace with seating and the private hot tub where you can bathe away the stresses of daily life. At the front of the lodge is a bike rack and cycle hire is well worth doing. There are fantastic routes in Sherwood Forest to suit all abilities. Visit www.britishbikehire.co.uk where customers can book online and get the bikes delivered prior to arrival and collected afterwards.

A Woodland View Superior lodge at the Sherwood Hideaway

If you want to get up in the trees, Go Ape is in Sherwood Forest and has challenges suitable for all. Be prepared for some serious speed on the Treetop Challenge course where the tandem zip wire speedometer can hit 20 mph. Children are spoilt for choice with Treetop Adventure courses and one of the only three Nets Adventures in the UK. Decisions, decisions. Bounce in the clouds or climb up to the clouds? Call 01603 895500 or visit https://goape.co.uk/

Thoresby Hall is a stone’s throw away and has events on around the year. From horse shows to art displays, artisan food fares to classic cars, all set in the beautiful grounds. Visit www.thoresby.com for more details.

Or just stay at the Hideaway which is so versatile. Weddings can be held on the park and there’s wedding party accommodation if you are having your special day somewhere else in the area.

It is a great place for a family break in the school summer holidays. Pre-book for free ranger walks around the site, also falconry experiences with Go Active Falconry and archery on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The lodges are set in Sherwood Forest, perfect for a peaceful break.

Prices for four nights start at £475 thanks to a discount of 25%, based on a Traditional 2-bedroom Lodge which sleeps four. For more information call 01623 824 594 or visit https://www.sherwoodhideaway.com/

The hot tub is the perfect way to start or finish the day.