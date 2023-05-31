The Trans Pennine Trail in Sheffield is becoming more accessible to families, disabled people, and adapted cycles, thanks to improvements carried out by the charity Sustrans with Sheffield City Council.

Sustrans and Sheffield City Council removed seven barriers and improved the surface and signage along a three-mile section of the route, from Corker Bottoms Lane to Stradbroke Road. The work is part of wider plans to open up the popular route to people using mobility scooters, buggies and larger cycles. It is funded by the Department for Transport as part of Sustrans’ plan to create ‘Paths for Everyone’ along the National Cycle Network.

Alongside this work, Sheffield City Council has altered barriers on the Five Weirs Walk section of the Trans Pennine Trail and the Three Bridges Greenway, which links to the Trail at Killamarsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership with the Council has also removed three barriers that cross the Mosborough Parkway. Sheffield City Council will investigate other restrictions on links to this route – including tracks over the Sheffield Parkway. This will open up to Trans Pennine Trail to a much wider residential area. It also allows improved access to key destinations including the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Parkway Markets.

The 370-mile Trans Pennine Trail is a coast to coast from Southport to Hornsea, with several additional spurs. It is part of the National Cycle Network. In 2018 Sustrans’ Paths for Everyone report found that almost half the UK’s 12,700 mile Network was poor or very poor. There are around 12,000 barriers on traffic-free sections, such as those on the Trail.

The charity is now working with local authorities across the UK to help alter or remove barriers, improve path surfaces, connectivity to other routes, and signage.

Josh Molyneux, project officer for Sustrans said: “The Trans Pennine Trail is already a hugely popular leisure route, attracting millions of users every year across its length. But barriers and poor surfaces are preventing many people from using it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These improvements are helping to provide accessible green space for people wanting to walk, cycle or wheel from their homes, for leisure or transport to shops, services and work places. We will continue to work with local authorities and other landowners along the path, to open up the Trans Pennine Trail to everyone.”

Councillor John Wilson, chair of the Trans Pennine Trail said: “This latest phase of works in Sheffield has really shown what can be achieved through partnership working. These works have made a tremendous difference to this section of Trail and we’ve had some fantastic feedback. The support Sustrans has given our partnership in securing funding for this project and future works is fantastic.”

Stephen Rowberry is a volunteer with Sheffield Cycling for All. He rides an electric recumbent tricycle after a stroke left him with use of only one leg. “Normally my friend has to help me carry the bike over the barriers. Another friend who rides a disability scooter can’t get through the barriers either.

“Lots of times we have to go on the road to avoid these barriers. It can be very unsafe on the roads round Sheffield. They’re quite fast, with big trucks, which can be quite dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When barriers are removed it makes my life a lot easier. I can get out more easily. I can just ride my bike straight through and wouldn’t have to worry about barriers. I know they were put in to prevent illegal motorbike use, but actually it affects more people like me than those who ride on the motor bikes.”

Russell Cutts of Russell’s Bicycle Shed near Meadowhall station welcomes the improvements along the Trail. The company has a bike hub for people to lock their bikes on the trail at Meadowhall and runs a cargo bike delivery service.

He says the route is a natural direct option for many people travelling to the centre of Sheffield and beyond. He wants to see more sections barrier-free, particularly the route from Meadowhall to Chapeltown.

“The terrain in Sheffield is hilly but this route is very flat and straight, so the enticement to get on this section of path for locals is quite high. But then there is a location where there are five barriers in quick succession followed by miles and miles with no barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting people to travel to Meadowhall by bike is a big draw. It gives someone in Ecclesfield an option to cycle to Meadowhall and catch a train to Manchester or Leeds.

“Access for all types of bike is critical. The cargo bike is a nightmare to get through with barriers, but it’s also very difficult with kids on the back of a bike too.”

Follow us:

Twitter @SustransNorth