New year, new you?Whatever your preferred method of staying in shape, January signals a fresh start, so why not give your fitness routine an overhaul?

Core Balance reveals the top workout trends to break a sweat in 2023:

1 Affordable at-home workouts

Ten per cent of UK adults have either cancelled or are considering cancelling a gym or other sport or exercise membership due to the rising cost of living, according to a recent survey.

So it’s essential that whatever means you choose to keep in shape is affordable.

Very little equipment is needed to offer a complete full-body workout at home.

2 CrossFit

CrossFit is a training philosophy that’s grown in popularity in recent years.

With many more CrossFit classes opening across the country, the high-intensity combination of weight training and functional movements continues to be a go-to for fitness enthusiasts.

But one class can set you back £20.

Core Balance predicts many CrossFitters will be swapping their pricey gym memberships for virtual classes.

3 Stamina training

Stamina training is predicted to be the trend to keep energy levels high during the dark winter months, feeding into the growing focus on fitness for well-being as opposed to mainly for aesthetic purposes.

