There’s plenty to do at Christmas in Sheffield

Singing, Sheffield-made gifts, frosty woodlands, pubs - there’s plenty to do at Christmas time in Sheffield, but how about the stress of getting round to see all the festive fun? The team behind the BetterPoints Sheffield app (to encourage and reward walking, riding, wheeling and bussing around the city) say using your own two feet and the city’s public transport network could be the answer.

Carols in the Glen, Deepcar: Deepcar Learner Brass Band playing Christmas carols

Over December, users of the free app can take a short survey and get a free day ticket to ride around Sheffield’s bus and tram network.“We want to reward people for using public transport at Christmas, because it’s good for them and good for the city too,” said Jack Windle of BetterPoints Sheffield.

“The BetterPoints app has taken off really well here, we already have over 6,000 users in just a few months which is much quicker growth than many other cities, and that’s because Sheffielders get the message that walking, cycling, wheeling and using public transport more is a good idea.”

There are 10,000 free tickets available on a first come first served basis, said Jack, and with more than 1,000 claimed already it’s worth making sure of your free travel by signing up soon, he added. #

Friends of the Porter Valley Christmas Fair: Kathryn Herold reading her 'Liitle Urban Fox' book to a visiting family

The scheme is supported by the city council and the NHS and aims to encourage healthier and less polluting journeys in the city. (Still winter days can often be linked to high levels of air pollution).

Travelling by a combination of walking and public transport actually opens up opportunities to explore the city’s attractions at this time of year, said Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the council’s transport regeneration and climate policy committee.

“The ticket offers shoppers the opportunity to not only buy that must-have gift but also to enjoy all the festive fun we have around the city this year, including our festive markets,” he said.

For example, this weekend there’s the Christmas Market in town, the Handmade for Christmas market at the Millennium Galleries, a Yard Sale across the yards and front gardens of Heeley and Meersbrook, the Walkley Christmas Market at St Mary’s Church on South Road, and the maker’s pop-up shop at Ecclesall Woods, as well as Christmas concerts at the Octagon Centre and Victoria Hall. (And a weather forecast without too much wind and rain for once).

Christmas Market: Vulcan Varieties

“We know Christmas can be a stressful time, and we know from talking to Sheffielders that driving to popular places and trying to find somewhere to park is the kind of extra stress that people really don’t need just now,” said Jack.

Recent research shows that walking (particularly in our winter parks and woodlands) reduces stress in itself, as well as improving mental health more generally. And scientists have now also come up with a 4,000 steps a day figure that they know will improve our chances of living longer and avoiding heart disease and cancer.

The BetterPoints app can be downloaded free at: https://sheffield.betterpoints.uk/.

The bus ticket offer is limited to one ticket per person up to Christmas Eve, which must be redeemed on the day of travel, and will be eligible for any bus or tram travelling across Sheffield that day.

BetterPoints City Wide Day Ticket ready to go

But the rewards will continue after Christmas, said Jack, as using the app to record any journeys made on foot, on public transport or by bike or wheelchair means you’ll continue to earn BetterPoints to spend on gift cards, coffees and discounts at local shops into the New Year too.

He added that over the next few weeks there are pub sings and ‘traipses’ to listen to the traditional carols of Sheffield.

So you can even extend your citywide shopping trips to the pub later on.

(See: http://www.localcarols.org.uk/sings.php)

“The ticket gives you the chance to ride places all over the city you may not have visited before. And of course you can even have a drink before you head home if you’re on the bus”.