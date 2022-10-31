Stay on the right side of the law on Bonfire Night (photo: Adobe)

With bonfire night just around the corner, many will be looking at attending a local celebration or setting up their own fireworks display in their back garden.

The team of legal experts at BPP University Law School has revealed laws you could be breaking by hosting a bonfire celebration in your garden this year.

You cannot just throw anything on a bonfire. In fact, under Environmental Protection Act 1990, it is an offence to burn anything on a bonfire that could release toxic or harmful fumes.

Don't use sparklers illegally (photo: Adobe)

You can only buy fireworks from registered sellers on limited days of the year.

If you want to use fireworks for private use at any other point in the year you will only be able to buy them from shops that have a special licence to sell them.

There is a curfew on what time you can set fireworks off.

For the majority of the year, it is against the law to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am.

You can only buy fireworks on limited days of the year (photo: Adobe)

On Bonfire Night this curfew is extended to midnight and, on other big nights of the year such as New Year, Diwali and Chinese New Year, the cut-off is 1am.

Don’t cause unnecessary stress on pets. Pet owner or not, on bonfire night or any other time you are using fireworks, under Animal Welfare Act 2006, it actually counts as animal cruelty for causing unnecessary stress on pets.

Don’t let smoke drift onto highways. You should also be aware that having bonfires next to highways, where smoke could drift, could land you with a huge £5,000 fine as it can block the view of drivers.

Further information from BPP University Law School is available at https://www.bpp.com/courses/law/postgraduate website.

Also, ahead of Diwali and Bonfire Night, experts at The University of Law (ULaw) have cleared up do's and don’ts of safe and legal firework celebrations, including one surprising law that could lead to an unlimited fine or even six months in prison!

Using sparklers in public. You must not set off or throw fireworks, including sparklers, in public places.

Doing so could land you an on the spot fine of £90 while you could also be fined an unlimited amount or even face up to six months in jail.

