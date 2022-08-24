Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top tips for stress free travel with children (photo: Adobe)

Many of us know what it’s like when we have a car full of children and everryone is screaming and shouting and the car journey we are on is anything but stress free.

We begin to think if it is worthwhile trying to organise a trip out with the family or whether we should just give up and not bother at all.

However, all is not lost and a few useful tips should make the journey less stressful.

How to keep everyone stress free while travelling in the car (photo: Adobe)

To help families, the experts at The Edit by Silver Cross have put together some family travel tips.

Hamish McPhillips, Head of Car Safety at Silver Cross and dad of two, gives his tips for stress free car travel.

The summer holidays can be a busy time for parents, and it’s when most families get to go on holiday. Google search data has shown searches for “family road trip tips” are up 100 per cent year on year, as UK families keen for a summer break seek all the tips they can get!

Whether it’s in the UK or abroad, a trip in the car is often inevitable and when you have children, the seemingly simple process of a taking a drive can become a chore.

Pack the car correctly when going on a journey (photo: Adobe)

To help parents feel more prepared, The Edit by Silver Cross caught up with the brand’s head of Car Safety Hamish McPhillips, who shared his top tips for car journeys with children to ensure your holiday or even a day out goes as smoothly as possible.

Top Tips on Stress Free Car Travel

1. Route planning. Check, check and check again!

There’s nothing worse than traffic jams when you have children in the car and searches for “free driving route planner” are up 300 per cent compared to last year and “plan a drive google maps” up 200 per cent, showing many are anxious to be prepared before setting out on a long trip this summer.

Take regular breaks when driving (photo: Adobe)

“With kids growing hungry, tired or fidgety, the car can quickly become a very stressful place to be!” says Hamish.

“To avoid extending the journey more than it needs to be, I regularly check our route several days before we plan to travel using Google Maps or other online mapping software. It’s worth doing a final check just before you leave to avoid getting caught up in any recent traffic.”

2. Plan for the worst

Even if you do all the checking in the world, you can’t always prevent delays or breakdowns when travelling so “make sure you pack plenty of blankets to keep the little ones warm, spare clothes, snacks, drinks, nappies and toys to keep them entertained”, Hamish advises. “Make sure you have all the breakdown cover numbers in your phonebook including account numbers so you can make that call for assistance if needed.”

3. Timing

When travelling with children, timings are key. “I always aim to travel around the little ones’ naptime or bedtime, depending on the length of the journey”, says Hamish. “If arriving late to stay with friends or relatives, make them aware you’ll be arriving with sleepy children. Dimming the house lights on your arrival means you can get the children into bed without the stress of them waking up uncomfortable in their new environment.”

4. Pack the car correctly

To a degree, having a stress-free trip relies on you embracing the unpredictability and going with the flow. However, making sure you make a list of essential items can really help. “When possible, I pack the day before, loading the car carefully so all the bedtime essentials such as the travel cot, mattress, bedding and baby monitor are first to hand when arriving. Also, make sure all items you need along the journey such as snacks, water, dummies and favourite comforters are close to hand and reachable”, says Hamish.

5. Take regular breaks

“As yet, there is no published research confirming exactly how long you can keep a little one in a car seat for. However, health care professionals suggest a maximum of two hours for babies, getting them out of the seat in between to stretch and have a feed if needed”, Hamish says. “Ensure you make regular checks during the journey, particularly for newborns and babies younger than six months. A car seat mirror can be installed to help you keep an eye on them.”

6. Know Your Car Seat

Car seat safety is another important thing to remember when travelling by car with little ones. “If you’re switching car seats into a different vehicle before the journey, take an extra moment to check it’s secured correctly ­– the ISOFIX is latched, the support leg connected or the top tether secure (different fittings depend on the car seat model)” says Hamish. “Don’t put the child in the seat wearing thick jackets as this will limit the tightness of the harness due to the padding, making them less secure in the seat. Instead, use layers of blankets. Check you know how to recline the seat, as you may want to do this during the journey to maximise comfort as the little one is sleeping. Also, if the seat has been installed in the same car for a while, it is good practice just to check the fitting is OK - removing and refitting is a good way to ensure everything is correct and secure.”