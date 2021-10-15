Sheffield's National Videogame Museum to host adventure trail welcoming gaming fans and members of the public

The National Videogame Museum in Castle House, Sheffield is organising the event

Across the city centre will be over a dozen individual game sites to help residents to get outdoors and enjoy themselves – especially those who have stayed away following the pandemic.

The trail will include activities such as accessible analogue games and custom-made video games created specifically and exclusively for the event.

At each game location players will receive challenges and a pass once they have completed the game. After players have completed five different tasks across the city centre, they will present their passes to the ‘Sheffield Clockmaker’ at a secret venue allowing them to finish the game.

The event is a free and family-friendly trail set to take place on October 23 and 24 with multiple games for the public to take part in.

It will include public spaces, museums, cafes and independent retailers all around the city centre.

The museum hopes that the event, along with Out of This World – a Star Wars-themed event also set to run the same weekend – will get residents of Sheffield back in the city centre with their families, as well as encouraging the revival of the heart of the city. Organisers also hope that it will be seen as a celebration of Sheffield coming to the end of the coronavirus pandemic.