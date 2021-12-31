Sheffield walks - ten of the best to try in the new year

Padley Gorge.

Rivelin and Redmires Walk is a 5.2 miles loop. This route begins at the free car park at Rivelin Dams (S6 6GH). Alternative parking is available at the public car park, S10 4QZ (this is not owned or managed by Yorkshire Water). The route takes you to Redmires Reservoirs via Wyming Brook Nature Reserve before then coming back again via the scenic route. This journey has a wonderfully varied mixture of stunning scenery, including fields, moorland, woodland and riverside paths.

Wyming Brook and Rivelin Reservoir is a 3.9 miles loop. Starting from Wyming Nature Reserve Car Park. It is a magnificent waterside and moorland walk. Once used as a part of the hunting and hawking grounds of Rivelin Chase, Wyming Brook’s streams, crags and sweet smelling pines are now protected as a valuable home to wildlife.

Padley Gorge Circular is a 5.9 mile loop. This is a great walk in the Peak District and takes in many highlights without having to hike too many miles! Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on lead. Circular walk begins by parking at the Fox House Inn near the Longshaw Estate. Head for the Longshaw Lodge to begin the walk. This is a lovely, moderate walk along Padley Gorge, which later offers stunning views of the valley that are not to be missed.

Low Bradfield, Agden Reservoir, and Dale Dike Reservoir Circular is a 6.5 mile loop. Starting at the postcode of S6 6HW. Accessibility is moderate, some uneven terrain, gates, ladder stiles, one squeeze stile. Bradfield has cafés and two pubs, as well as public toilets. Allow 3-4 hours to complete this walk at a moderate pace, allowing for rest stops to take in the views.

Sheffield Lodge Moor and Oaking Clough Reservoir is a 7.8 mile loop. Accessible all year-round. The walk follows mainly clear paths, with a few sections across well-defined moorland paths. Some sections can get muddy, so appropriate shoes is recommended. You will need to negotiate a few stiles and small gaps. The walk crosses a set of stepping stones but these can be avoided if you prefer.

Damflask Reservoir is a 3.4 mile loop, good for all skill levels. It occupies a pleasant location near the village of Low Bradfield to the north-west of Sheffield. As might be expected from a walk in the Peak District National Park, this route offers woodland and open country with wide views across the reservoir. Start at S6 6HD. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on lead.

Langsett Reservoir Extended Circular is a 7.5 mile loop. Start at Langsett Barn Car Park. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on lead. Much of the walk is on Yorkshire Water land and consequently is very well signed and maintained.

Longshaw Estate Burbage Brook Trail is a 2.1 mile loop. This is a family friendly trail is popular with families all year round. At just about two miles, this is a great trail in nature that is accessible for all. Please note that there are a few rocky and muddy points along the trail. Note that there is a small parking fee in the main lot. At the Longshaw Estate, you will also find a lovely cafe serving food and drinks all year round.

Wharncliffe and Greno Woods Loop is a 9.1 mile walk that offers the chance to see wildlife and is good for all skill levels. These ancient woodlands and forested areas stretch for miles around and you can easily spend a whole day walking through them.

Fox Hagg and Rivelin Lower Reservoir is a 2.6 mile loop. Fox Hagg is an area of heathland and woodland, high on a hillside overlooking the Rivelin Valley, close to Wyming Brook. Fox Hagg’s varied and dramatic scenery is as spectacular as the view. The varied flora attracts a wide variety of birds so this is a great spot for birdwatching.

