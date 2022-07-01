Solidarity with Ukraine

Phil Staton, of High Mosborough Street, chair of the Rotary District 1220 E-Club, helped to organise a guided walk in aid of ‘Walk for Water,’ designed to highlight the plight of people in Ukraine suffering in the current conflict with Russia.

This event also raised funds to buy Aqua Box water filters to provide drinking water to the people of Ukraine struggling to get access to clean drinking water.

Phil Staton with Aquabox filter

The Aqua box uses a pump filter which enables the user to purify contaminated water which have contamination levels up to and equivalent to cholera, making the water drinkable.

Under the current circumstances this is a life saving device.

Phil said: “We weren't too busy on the day, but we talked to a lot of people and demonstrated the actual Aqua Box filter which was good ,showing them how it worked.

“After the walk quite a few used the app to make donations, and other stuff as well. We raised enough money to purchase seven filters.”

Rotary Club

Aquabox machines are capable of producing a litre of fresh water every minute.

Phil added: “It uses a hand pump so there's no electricity, and over its lifespan it's capable of producing 500,000 litres of drinking water.

“Paul Siddal is the driver who will be taking the next consignment of filters to Ukraine.

QR Code for donations

Phil said: ”He’s got ten of ours on his wagon already.

“We’ve promised 30, he’s got ten at the moment.

“We’re just testing out the route to make sure they get to where they're needed, then there'll be 20 or 30 afterwards.”

Also The rotary club working in conjunction with the Mosborough History Group have acquired 20 free vodafone sim cards which give access to free phone calls for displaced people of Ukraine.

Phil said: ”We also donated six mobile phones,” and added: “I’ll be doing a demonstrations at Mosborourgh Primary School fete on July 9.”