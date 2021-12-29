Sheffield TV presenter Julia Bradbury says woods have 'a healing power' as she battles cancer

Julia, who has presented both BBC’s Countryfile and Britain’s Best Walks, is an avid walker and has revealed some of her favourite free Woodland Trust’s woods around the country for a winter stroll.

She says her diagnosis for breast cancer in September has magnified her love of the outdoors and made her even more aware of the healing power of nature.

“Although my treatment has left me feeling fragile, I’ve been trying to get outside every day and build up my steps,” Julia said.

Winter woodland.

“There’s nothing like a walk, through beautiful trees, to boost your physical and mental wellbeing.

“Breathing in pure air and surrounding myself with nature is good for the soul and a welcome distraction from what I’m going through at the moment.”

The Woodland Trust has more than 1,000 woods across the UK, all free to visit and open every day. Julia’s top picks include Nidd Gorge in North Yorkshire and Hedley Hall, Sunniside in the North East.

Julia added: “I’d urge everyone to plan a trip to their nearest woodlands for some fresh air and to spend some time together in nature, whatever the weather.

Julia Bradbury. Picture: Getty

“Woods are real winter wonderlands – whether it’s a crisp, frosty morning or soggy afternoon, it’s great to take in the oxygen and embrace the chilly weather.

“If your family overindulges during the festive season, head out for an outdoor adventure; my top Woodland Trust walks are ideal places to burn off those extra mince pies!”

The Woodland Trust has more than 1,000 woods which are free to enter and open all year round so come prepared for nature in its natural state.

This means no toilets, cafés, bins or cleaning staff - just unmissable views, clean air, birdsong and woodland paths.

Winter woodland.

Back the Love Your Woods campaign by protecting woods and nature with these top tips:

n Stay on the paths

n Take dog mess and litter home with you

n Protect wildlife by keeping dogs close

Julia Bradbury taken by theoutdoorguide.co.uk

n Stay fire free

n Leave sleepovers to the wildlife

n Be considerate with den building

n Park with consideration for others

n Swimming is for wildlife only