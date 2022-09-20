Sheffield sourdough aplenty in bike delivery service

“I’m normally powered by a doughnut from the Depot Bakery,” he said. “But for these trips I might try one of Zed’s apple and cinnamon crumbles.”After launching his e-cargo bike delivery service, over the last year Russell and team have carried sourdough aplenty, medical supplies, computer equipment, documents, children’s bikes, parcels and foodstuffs.“Van deliveries are getting more expensive, but a bicycle is not effected by the cost of petrol or diesel in addition to the driver, a bike delivery is just the cost of a person, so it’s by far the most financially efficient form of delivery service, particularly for short journeys,” he said.Nicola Newman of Zed’s made a similar conclusion.“We want to do things as eco as possible, and doing deliveries by bike looks like a great way to do that. We’re trying out bike deliveries on some of our routes to see if it can provide a solution that doesn’t cost the customer any more,” she said. “It may even become cheaper in future as fuel costs go up, so it’s a win win situation.”The A Different Gear community bike shop, in nearby Heeley, are also seeing a huge growth in customers for their e-cargo bikes, with 39 hires over the last two months.Tori Gray, of A Different Gear, who offer daily or weekly loans of various e-cargo bike models, as well as sales said: “We’ve had so many people trying them recently, and many come back and buy them too.”Present interest is mainly from families or self employed people, she said, looking for ways to manage without a second car or to reduce their car or van trips. As next spring’s Clean Air Zone approaches in Sheffield city centre, businesses are still looking into electric vehicles. She expects more businesses to weight up the costs and benefits and choose bikes instead, not least due to fuel as well as capital costs. An e-cargo bike currently costs around 10p to charge up for a day or two’s riding, whereas an e-vehicle can cost up to £20 or more for a single charge.“We think e-cargo bikes will get more popular for those city centre or last mile deliveries, because you’ll get through traffic quicker too, you’ll not get snarled up in congestion,” she said. “And when the council see all these businesses trying to use bikes, we think there’ll be improvements in infrastructure too.”Nicola Newman says she sells general groceries ‘with a health food, ethical or ecological twist’, and believes customers will appreciate how bike deliveries can help support local shops at a time when they’re under threat from huge national supermarkets.“We know people like to see their neighbourhoods bustling, with independent shops, and supporting local businesses like ours, and Russell's bike service is one way of ensuring ours thrive.”