Sheffield residents urged to support city food bank with new appeal ahead of winter

Grace food bank helps families in the S8 area of Sheffield

The Grace food bank, which is based in S8, is run by the community to help relieve financial troubles of those working and living primarily in the areas of Lowedges, Norton, Batemoor and Jordanthorpe.

It provides families and individuals with food and clothing which they could not afford.

During the Covid-19 pandemic last year, along with other food banks, Grace continued its work helping the community and volunteers say many families saw it as a beacon of hope and comfort.

The food bank has also offered aid to new families with nappies and baby food and gives food bags to suit medical or religious dietary needs such as halal, gluten and lactose free packs.

People are usually are given a carrier of provisions with the contents varying depending on the size of the family that has made an inquiry for support.

Now the food bank is encouraging residents to donate winter clothing for their friends at Lillie’s Clothes Bank, ahead of the colder winter months. Suitable donations will be welcomed at the food bank.

Some of the garments which are most needed are adult and children’s winter outerwear, warm jumpers and hoodies along with hats and gloves. Donations can be handed in at the Michael Church on Lowedges Road, on Monday mornings from 10.30 to 11.30am. The deadline is by November 29.