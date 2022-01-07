Sheffield park of the week: Weston Park

Weston Park, outside of the city centre is a picturesque picnic-perfect green space which spans over five hectares.

By Steven Ross
Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:58 am
The grounds of Weston Park were acquired by Sheffield Council and the gates opened to the public in 1875.

In the centre of the park is a bandstand – designed in 1874, it is Sheffield’s last remaining bandstand. The Weston Park Museum can also be found here and holds collections on Sheffield’s history from the bronze age to the present day.

The 140 year-old weather station in the park is operated by Weston Park Museum and has recorded the weather conditions every day since it was established.

