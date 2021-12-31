Sheffield park of the week: Meersbrook Park
Meersbrook Park offers spectacular panoramic views of the city centre which alone make it worth a visit.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:07 pm
Meersbrook Park offers a great deal of open space to walk through, exercise on, or stop off for a picnic. Bishops’ House, a 600 year old timber-framed building and now museum, can also be found at the park.
The park also boasts a bowling green, skate bowl, community building, youth shelter, a multi-use games area and an all-weather football pitch, so there’s no shortage of things to do.