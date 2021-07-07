Sheffield Adventure Film Festival returns this weekend - here's what you can expect

The event runs alongside the Cliffhanger Festival, celebrating outdoor sports and fitness, and the British Bouldering Championships taking place at Devonshire Green over the weekend.The ShAFF festival features 90 films showing adventures both around the world and close to home. A special Young Adventurers section is aimed at younger audiences and others cover running, watersports and cycling films and more.

As well as being screened at the Showroom Cinema on Paternoster Row, some films are available to watch free on a big screen in the Peace Gardens.

This includes Adventure Bites, which gets the first of several weekend showings at 5-7pm on Friday. It is a loop of family-friendly adventure films and people are free to come and go from sessions as they please.

Viewers will be given wireless headphones and can sit and watch in deckchairs.

The festival’s Best Film award winner The Horse Tamer follows Shukhert, a Mongolian horseman and his relentless pursuit of horse thieves. The film is on the outdoor screen at 7.30pm on Friday and at the Showroom at 7pm on Saturday.

A Made in Sheffield award section celebrates local film-makers. Judge Clare Carter said: “The 2021 award winners have to be the best I've seen in this category.

"The Wanderlust Women and Lock Down Rock Up find solace in our local outdoor from two distinct contexts, and in The Last English Poacher, Sheffield director and producer Emma Crome explores the shadows of our freedom in the countryside.”

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival, taking place from July 9-11

The festival also has its own free talks and events, including advice to make the most of outdoor swimming, a plogging run picking up rubbish, a taster run and talks for black trail runners, and general training for fell and trail running, as well as a session for women adventure film-makers.

For full details of all films and events, go to shaff.co.uk/shaff21