There will be 32 films screened in Sheffield over two days as the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival (ShAFF) returns to the city.

The films, showcasing the best in adventure cinema, will be screened at Sheffield Cathedral over seven sessions across March 15 and 16.

There will be climbing and mountain films, adventure bites (short films), and Sheffield-made films. Participants can also mingle with adventure sports athletes and filmmakers, attend a series of panel talks, experience live choral music, and explore a selection of exhibitions from sponsors.

Mathew Heason, the festival organiser, said: “ShAFF has run a lot of events in Sheffield Cathedral and we’re very excited to move the festival there this year.

“The cathedral is a unique space with an outstanding immersive atmosphere and we can’t wait for the public to join us.

ShAFF is also keen on increasing the representation of women in front of and behind the camera.

Ben Dransfield, the head of digital communications of ShAFF, said “It's no secret that women play a massive part within film making, and whilst this may have been hidden for many years, it's now more prominent than ever.

“At ShAFF we're always trying to showcase those women either in featured categories or director talks.”

He added this year they’re running a short one hour loop of adventure films with silent disco headphones in the Cathedrals Crypt, as well as screenings in the main hall.

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “It’s great to see the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival back for another year, as this event really celebrates not only Sheffield culture but also adventure sports, which we are rightly known for.”