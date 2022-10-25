Runners get satisfaction from helping others at the Donation Day Relay

1st Donation Day Relay in January 2022 in Wharncliffe Woods by Sam Royle

What about an exploration of the beautiful trails of Greno Woods in the autumn? Oh, and a 100 metre climb just after half way?

“We call them ‘mounds of opportunity,’” said Andy Woffinden of HRRC. “We don’t want to call it a big hill, because we don’t want to put anyone off.”

The Donation Day Relay at 9am on Sunday 6th November aims to raise money for the S6 Foodbank, a charity Andy has supported for several years as a staff member at Sheffield University, where he collects donations to food bank supplies from students at the end of terms.

During the pandemic Andy set up the ‘Stride for Sheffield’ scheme among friends who raised over £2,000 for the food bank while tallying a running and cycling mileage total higher than the circumference of the Earth.

Then last winter his club stepped up to encourage Sheffield runners to team up with a fellow athlete on a 2 x 5K relay through Wharncliffe Woods, with a donation of food or toiletries for the S6 Foodbank the entry fee - Andy reckons over 50 kg of supplies was raised by the 90 runners who took part in January.

The 2nd Donation Day Relay switches to a new route in Greno Woods scoped out by HRRC colleague Andy Davies.

“I don’t think anyone has operated a running race in Greno Woods before,” said Andy Davies. “It’ll be on a variety of fairly decent paths, thanks to Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust who look after these woods, which we think will be looking great in the autumn.”

“It’s not really a race, it’s a run to raise awareness and get some food together for a much-needed food bank,” said Andy Woffinden.

Belts are being tightened even more now, he added, noting that he’s found runners are very keen to help out whenever they can when times are hard for their fellow Sheffielders.

“I think it gives you an extra incentive if you’re struggling physically on a run like this knowing you may be helping someone who may be struggling to know where their next meal is coming from.”

Andy Davies said food banks were never heard of 20 years ago. “It’s just crazy that here we are in one of the richest countries in the world and yet we have food banks,” he said.

“Runners taking part know they’re not solving the problem or saving the world, but we think they do get some satisfaction from helping others.”

The day offers two relays, each starting at about 9am. One for pairs of adults running 5K each (either bring your own partner, or sign up as a ‘Billy No Mates’, said Andy Woffinden, and the organisers will find you a fellow Billy to partner up with).

Or adult runners can team up with a youngster aged 6 or upwards who’ll run a shorter 2K course with their adult running the usual 5k course on the child’s return.

Runners will be asked for a £1 donation towards the conservation work of the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, and to bring a food bank parcel - suggestions of contents particularly needed at present include UHT milk, tinned fish, rice, tinned fruit, toilet rolls, and toiletries.

Members of Hillsborough & Rivelin Running Club warming up before last weekend's Northern Cross Country relays at Graves Park

Runners should fill in the entry form (at https://tinyurl.com/donationdayHRRC) although a few last minute entries can be made by about 8.15 am at the Greno Woods car park, which will be opened on the east side of Woodhead Road for the morning. (See Hillsborough and Rivelin Running Club Facebook page for more information).

“Although it’s a run not a race, we know there’ll be some competition,” said Andy Woffinden. “So to make it fairer we’re asking my mate Alex who won it in January to wear flip flops. It’ll be his choice, though.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Andy Woffinden of Hillsborough & Rivelin Running Club & colleagues warming up before last weekend's Northern Cross Country relays at Graves Park