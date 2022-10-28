Hannibal Lecter revealed as one of nation's scariest charcters in survey

But what scares people the most on fright night? Let’s find out:

With Halloween just around the corner new data analysis has revealed the scariest Halloween character based on the most popular horror villains known to keep Britain up at night.

Complete with recognisable features that will instantly fill viewers with spine-chilling nostalgia, this is one to share at your peril this Hallows Eve.

Freddy Krueger is revealed as one of Brits' scariest characters (photo: Getty Images)

Using data from YouGov who surveyed 1,745 UK participants, wellness brand Goodrays uncovered which popular villainous character Brits find the scariest. With more than 18 options, the results revealed Hannibal Lecter, Pennywise the Clown, Freddy Kruger, Chucky and Damien from The Omen to be the scariest characters overall.

Experts in what makes the human mind tick, Goodrays has taken the data of UK fears to a whole new level and created the ultimate horror villain that you won’t want to find under your bed this Halloween.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as exclusive user data from leading wedding planning website Hitched.co.uk has revealed that there are 13 per cent more Brits planning to tie the knot during Halloween this year than in 2021, with 2,078 weddings planned via the platform for Friday October 28 through to Monday October 31 2022.

Additionally, in a recent user poll of Brits planning weddings it was also revealed that not only are almost half (42 per cent) of couples not put off by getting married on Halloween, but many are actually quite keen on sharing their big day with guests from the other side as almost a quarter (24 per cent) say they would happily get married in a haunted house or castle.

In order to get maximum scariness from Halloween this year chances are you’ll want to turn your home into a Halloween crib with eerily themed decorations.

Experts at Online-bedrooms.co.uk have revealed their seven ideas for getting houseproud Brits ready for Halloween.

The best ways to dress up homes for Halloween include: Halloween Themed Treat Table; Pumpkin Carving; Spooky Decorations; Create a ‘chic’ Halloween home; Get the Trick-or-Treat Snacks Ready; Themed Houseware; Don’t forget the garden… For more interior tips, head over to https://www.online-bedrooms.co.uk website.

To celebrate Halloween this year, greetings card marketplace thortful are on the hunt for the UK’s best seriously spooky or funny horror stories to share, and are calling all Brits to tell their best spine-chilling tales!

If you’re in need of inspiration, current submissions include:

My cat who’s usually quiet and reserved began growling and hissing at something in the living room. I was home alone.

I woke to the sound of knocking but couldn’t figure out where the sound came from. Creeping closer to my bedroom door, I froze completely when I realised the knocking came from the other side of my door.

The Sunday night fear before going back to work on Monday

An old lady died in the house next door, and for the longest time, the lamppost outside her house flickered day and night. I told my parents, but on the day my dad went to fix the lamp, it shone as if it’d never been broken, and we knew no one had been there since the lady died.

If you think you can do better visit: https://www.thortful.com/vote/spooky-stories to submit yours!