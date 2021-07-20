Popular Hope Valley Explorer seasonal bus returns to Peak District

Following a successful pilot season in 2019, the service was paused during the Covid-19 restrictions of 2020 but will now operate until October 30 this year.

The Peak District National Park has partnered with regional operators Stagecoach to offer the service across weekends and bank holidays throughout the summer, with onward links via bus and train to Sheffield, Manchester and Chesterfield.

Although the route will no longer take in Edale, larger capacity buses will be in use to allow more visitors to benefit from the service and provide traveller confidence following the impacts of Covid-19.

Andrew McCloy, chair of the Peak District National Park Authority, with the Hope Valley Explorer

For the first time, space for two bikes will also be available on the service - via racks - on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stagecoach and the Peak District National Park have also confirmed that ticket prices have been frozen at 2019 rates - starting at £4 for a single journey and including £6 return and a £12 family ticket. Some additional Stagecoach passes also apply.

The Hope Valley Explorer aims to reduce the number of car journeys within the National Park during its busiest season and the school summer and autumn holidays.

As well as a flexible hop-on, hop-off service, the Explorer continues to feature an audio commentary of the rich natural and cultural history of the area.

The route will include key stops at Castleton, Hope and Fairholmes visitor centre in the Derwent Valley. Iconic locations like Winnats Pass, Mam Tor and the Great Ridge will all be available to enjoy from the route.

Andrew McCloy, chair of the Peak District National Park Authority, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back the Hope Valley Explorer with our partner operators Stagecoach this summer, especially as so many people may be looking closer to home for days out and a holiday break.

“That’s why we’ve worked to provide increased capacity across the service in 2021, which we’re pleased will run through until the October half term.