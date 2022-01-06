Pooh sticks and award-winning breakfasts - a day out in Ashford in the Water

Sheep wash demonstration at the Sheepwash Bridge.

A fairly obscure claim to fame for Ashford in the Water, a quaint Peak District village, is that its 17th century Sheepwash Bridge was named by Visit England as the best place in the country to play Poohsticks.

And if the suitability of a location for reenacting pastimes created by beloved children’s authors is not the metric you use to decide on a day out, there are plenty of other reasons to visit Ashford.

The Bulls Head is a real country pub in a centuries old building with an open fire to keep customers warm in winter. It serves a selection of hand pulls and wines as well as a food menu offering roasts, pies, and fish and chips.

Emma and Jim, owners of Thornbridge Hall, in the gardens.

The Aisseford Tea Room caters to smaller appetites and serves simple and tasty breakfast, lunch and brunch meals made from fresh produce, as well as teas, coffees, and hot chocolates.

Rafters, a well-known Sheffield restaurant, have opened another site at River House Hotel in Ashford and the venue was awarded recently two rosettes, a breakfast award and 5 gold stars in the Restaurant with Rooms category from the AA for 2021.

The village is also very close to the Monsal Trail – an 8.5 mile traffic free walking, cycling and horse riding route along the former Midland Railway line which showcases breathtaking views of the surrounding dales.

But you don’t need to travel far to take in the amazing scenery, Ashford has 62 listed structures which can be viewed on a leisurely wander through the village.

Rafters at Riverside House opened in late 2020.

Holy Trinity Church is one such listed building, with some 13th century parts of the structure still surviving, including the south door and an overhanging stone carving.

Thornbridge Hall, lying just outside Ashton is certainly worth a stop. The large English country house was bought by the owners of Thornbridge Brewery in 2002 and used as a private home and events venue.

The gorgeous sprawling 12 acre gardens, are open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays between April and September.