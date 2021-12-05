Percy Pud 2021: Annual Christmas pudding run returns to Loxley as runners take on 10K in blowy and rainy conditions
Runners braved the cold and wind to take to the streets for the 28th edition of Percy Pud 10K run – complete with Christmas puddings for all the finishers.
The race was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and this year runners were delighted to be back.
Omar Ahmed, 24, who is preparing for a half marathon, was the first person to cross the line.
He said: “I am so excited. The first 5K was really windy and cold but I tried to win the race and I did.
"I am proud of myself and proud of Sheffield people. They were cheering me on all the time, they are lovely and I would like to say thank you to them.”
Sally Ratcliffe, 27, who is originally from South Yorkshire, came all the way from London to participate and is preparing for the Seville Marathon next year.
She said: “It feels good to be the first woman to cross the line. My time is slightly slower than what I wanted but it is very windy today.”
She added: “The support on the course, even from the other runners, was absolutely unreal. I have never had such support, even in London. It definitely helped me when it was getting tough.
"Everyone is so friendly and the race is very well organised. I really enjoyed it.”
But not everyone started the race with the aim of winning.
John Burkhill, 82, Sheffield's legendary Man with the Pram walked the whole course to raise money for Macmillan, which supports cancer patients and their families.
Mr Burkhill said: “There was a very cold wind, but it is a great format, a great time of a year, everyone talks to you and it is very friendly.
"I am here today because at the moment I am trying to raise £1million for Macmillan. So far, I have raised £800,000 so I am well on my way.”
Racheal Thomas, 24, events fundraising officer at the Children’s Hospital Charity decided to take part in the race for two reasons.
Mrs Thomas said: “We very luckily got charity places in the event, so people could buy them from us and then could then run and raise money for us.
"Today I am here supporting the charity but also running. I am just hoping to raise loads of money for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital and to kick-start Christmas, but also to just get through the race."
One of the organisers, Carol Simpson, 46, was taking part to help Sheffield children.
Mrs Simpson said: “We are helping to raise money for the breathing suite for children. We have been doing it for many years now. We have raised over £3,000 over the last five- or six-years, helping children and parents.
"But also I am running to get into the Christmas spirit, like every year."
Runners who completed the course were given a Christmas pudding at the finish and a Percy Pud running buff to keep them warm.
Christmas carol music was provided by Loxley Brass Band to get everyone in a festive mood.
The race is organised each year by the Steel City Striders running club.
Tom Bentley, aged 18, said: "It was fantastic to see this event back again. It's always really popular and there was a great atmosphere today."