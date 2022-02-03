Peak District explorer speaks out on backlash newcomers to outdoors face

Stanage Edge in the Peak District

Renowned author, mountain rescuer and outdoor expert, Paul Besley, is speaking out about the backlash that many newcomers to the walking community have faced from old hands.

Besley has been walking and exploring the Peak District his whole life, and has made a career from his knowledge and experience. He’s happily witnessed the increase of visitors to this area, many of whom have used the experience of the pandemic to explore these local moorlands and hills for the very first time.

Understandably many people who have taken up walking the iconic hills and crags that surround Sheffield in the last few years may not appreciate quite how inhospitable these beautiful places can quickly become.

Paul Besley is a mountain rescuer and has been rambling in the Peak District for years.

Besley is keen to emphasise that this in and of itself is not a bad thing. He said: “More people from more backgrounds enjoying getting out into nature can only be good for our communities, for our physical and mental health, collectively we need to ensure everyone is prepared and safe.’

As part of the Mountain Rescue team and as a Search Dog handler Besley knows first-hand how easy it can be for a straight forward outing to turn into something far more dangerous.

In the moors seemingly firm ground can suddenly become a bottomless bog if you don’t know the warning signs, on the hills low cloud cover can descend in minutes leaving you unable to see ahead (or the cliff edge!), and even something as simple as a well-trod path can turn to rubble and cause injury.

But these potential dangers shouldn’t stop anyone from getting out there, and that’s been the fuel behind his latest book, 1001 Walking Tips, which aims to arm everyone, from the most experienced hiker to rookie rambler with advice and skills to stay safe when heading out into the countryside.

Paul's book, 1001 Walking Tips, aims to make walking in the mountains more accessible.

Besley added: ‘I had two aims when I set out to write this book. The first was to show the beginner and aspiring master the way forward to having a lifetime of days out walking. The second was to underline that the goal of walking is to return home safely.’