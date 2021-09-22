Hundreds in good voice with Abba and Elvis classics at Firth Park's Big Sing

After a week of drizzle, the sun came out on for Firth Park's summer Big Sing with 140 people of all ages joining forces in the park near Henry’s Cafe and the playground.

A band made up of accordion, double bass, guitar and ukulele supported the singing. There was also dancing and fancy dress as organisers said words like magical, joyous and brilliant were used to describe the afternoon.Lord Mayor Coun Gail Smith added: "It was a pleasure to join in and see such a diverse group altogether enjoying themselves.”

Firth Park councillor Abtisam Mohamed, whose work secured much needed covid recovery funding for the area, said: "I really enjoyed it and found myself singing for the first time in many years!"People saw friends for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic and Henry's Cafe, the park's eating spot, did a roaring trade in brunch after opening on a Saturday for the first time since the lockdowns started.Local musician Robin Grey, from the Community Music Co-op who led the Big Sing, said: "As we face the stress of living through this pandemic, singing is a great natural way of lifting your mood, known to release endorphins, a brain chemical that makes you feel happy.

Generations joined together for the Firth Park Big Sing

"Singing in groups is also a really good way of making friends and feeling part of a community which is vital for maintaining your health."The event was funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and Sheffield Council's Covid-19 Economic Recovery Fund.

Firth Park's Big Sing promotional poster

Dancing in the sunshine at Firth Park's Big Sing

All together now at the Firth Park Big Sing

All smiles at the Firth Park Big Sing

Keeping in tune at the Firth Park Big Sing